HBCU star continues march to 2k yards with record day

BLUEFIELD, W.V. — Virginia Union running back Curtis Allen delivered one of the greatest rushing performances in HBCU football history Saturday, leading Virginia Union to a 70–14 road win over Bluefield State that clinched the Panthers a berth in the CIAA Championship Game. The senior running back’s record-setting afternoon cemented his place among the most dominant players in HBCU football this season.

HBCU continues to pump out talent

Allen rushed for a Virginia Union single-game record 369 yards and five touchdowns on just 26 carries, breaking the previous mark of 319 yards set by Jada Byers in 2022. The performance included electrifying runs of 84 and 85 yards, showing the kind of explosiveness that has made Curtis Allen one of the most dangerous playmakers in the HBCU and D2 landscape.

“This was truly a total program effort,” said Virginia Union Head Coach Dr. Alvin Parker. “The team came into this game locked in and ready to compete. Playing on the road always brings its challenges, but I was proud of how everyone responded.”



The Panthers’ offense was nearly unstoppable, piling up a school-record 721 yards of total offense. Quarterback RJ Rosales completed 6 of 8 passes for 176 yards and two touchdowns, while wide receiver Larry Hackey added 86 receiving yards and a score. Defensively, Virginia Union held Bluefield State to just 61 yards on the ground and forced two turnovers, with linebacker Ahmad Ross leading the charge.

Curtis Allen is a few yards shy of 2k for the season. (Steven J. Gaither/HBCU Gameday)





A season to remember

While the team effort was impressive, Curtis Allen once again stole the spotlight. Through nine games this season, the HBCU standout has rushed for 1,947 yards and 25 touchdowns, averaging an incredible 217 yards per game. He has surpassed the 100-yard mark in every game and gone over 200 yards in five of them. His consistency, power, and breakaway ability have made him the driving force behind Virginia Union’s championship run.

Allen’s season résumé includes 278 yards against Shaw, 249 yards and four touchdowns at Winston-Salem State, and 208 yards versus Lincoln (Pa.). But his record-breaking effort at Bluefield State — highlighted by those two long touchdown runs — was the statement performance that punctuated his dominance across the HBCU football world.

With the victory, Virginia Union improved to 8–1 overall and 7–0 in CIAA play, ensuring its place in the league title game for the third time in a row under Parker. The Panthers will close the regular season at home on November 8 when they host rival Virginia State in the annual Battle of I-95.

For decades, Virginia Union has been known for producing elite running backs, and Curtis Allen now stands firmly among the program’s best. His performance wasn’t just a win for the Panthers — it was a showcase of what makes HBCU football special: history, heart, and heroes who seize the moment.