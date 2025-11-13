Brick x Brick Drops New Episode Ahead of CIAA Title Game

The HBCU football world already knew the Golden Bulls had heart. But Episode 5 of Brick x Brick with JCSU Football, titled “Set the Temperature,” shows they’ve found something even more dangerous — swagger under pressure.

Premiering Nov. 13 at 8 p.m. EST, right in the heart of CIAA Championship Week, this episode takes fans deep inside the Golden Bulls’ must-win road trip to Virginia State, a matchup that functioned like a midseason playoff game. The stakes were simple: win and stay alive in the CIAA title hunt. Lose, and the road to Salem shuts down.

And after suffering their only loss of the season to back-to-back CIAA champion Virginia Union just two weeks prior, JCSU’s response would reveal exactly who they were becoming.

From 2 Wins to a Championship Window: The Rebuild Comes Into Focus

Brick x Brick has followed JCSU through every stage of its transformation — from a 2-win program to the doorstep of the CIAA championship game. Episode 5 puts that entire rebuild into context.

Inside the visitors’ locker room in Petersburg, JCSU didn’t look like a team weighed down by pressure. They looked loose, energized, and ready to take ownership of their season.

“Last year we started 8–0 and didn’t handle adversity well,” Coach Flowers told his team before kickoff, reminding them of the lessons that still fueled their climb. “This is a great opportunity to show how much we’ve grown.”

It wasn’t just motivation. It was a mission.

The Energy Shift: Two Virginia Trips, Two Completely Different Teams

Brick x Brick doesn’t hide the contrast.

Two weeks earlier at Virginia Union, JCSU never matched their opponent’s juice — something Coach Flowers openly addressed. Against Virginia State, the Bulls brought the opposite energy. They danced, they communicated, they locked in.

A Must-Win Turns Into a Statement (Sentence Form)

When the game kicked off, JCSU wasted no time setting the tone. Kelvin Durham hit Reggie Daniel for a jump-ball touchdown that pushed the Bulls ahead 10–0, while X-Force Quavaris Crouch opened the afternoon playing like he was shot out of a cannon.

The defense continued to apply pressure, blocking a field goal and forcing Virginia State into mistakes that shifted momentum back to JCSU. Late in the third quarter, Durham found Isaiah Perry streaking down the seam for a 41-yard strike, stretching the lead to 31–14 and signaling that the Bulls had taken control of both the game and their season.

Even when Virginia State mounted a fourth-quarter push, JCSU responded with poise, playing with a confidence and urgency that felt new. By the time the home crowd started heading for the exits, the Bulls had secured a 31–20 win and delivered a clear message: this wasn’t just survival — it was a statement.

A Championship-Caliber Turn

Brick x Brick highlights more than football moments — it captures cultural shifts. The Virginia State win wasn’t just about standings. It was about identity.

You see a team that learned from last year’s stumble. A team that handled adversity instead of shrinking from it. A team that looked, moved, and celebrated like a championship contender.

The episode closes with JCSU heading into the bye week 5–1, with everything still within reach — the CIAA championship game, the DII playoff push, and the chance to finish one of the great modern HBCU turnaround stories.

Episode 5 Premieres Nov. 13 — And It’s a Must-Watch

With the CIAA crown still hanging in the balance, Brick x Brick with JCSU Football | Set the Temperature debuts at the perfect time. Championship week. High stakes. High energy. And a program built ‘Brick x Brick’, now staring at the ultimate breakthrough.

Tune in Wednesday, Nov. 13 at 8 p.m. EST on the HBCU Gameday YouTube channel as the Golden Bulls continue their climb from 2-win underdogs to a legitimate HBCU title threat. The episode will be available to stream on HBCUGameday.com and the Gameday App.