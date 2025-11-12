HBCU Division I Band Rankings: Final Countdown Begins

The November update for ESPN’s Red Lobster Band of the Year competition has arrived — and while no scores have been released just yet, the stage is officially set for the most competitive finish in the event’s history. The cumulative totals will be revealed Friday, marking the end of the regular season rankings before the Red Lobster Band of the Year selection committee narrows the field from ten to five, and ultimately to the final two on November 18.

After months of performances, halftime showcases, and social media buzz, the list of elite programs in HBCU band culture is nearly complete. From the symphonic excellence of Norfolk State’s “Spartan Legion” to the crowd-moving precision of North Carolina A&T’s “Blue and Gold Marching Machine,” this month’s standings reaffirm that the world of HBCU marching bands remains as competitive and captivating as ever.

North Carolina A&T Retakes the Top Spot

The Blue and Gold Marching Machine from North Carolina A&T University has reclaimed the No. 1 ranking for November, driven by consistency across every judging category. Their musical execution, showmanship, and auxiliary coordination have made them a dominant force all season long.

Florida A&M University’s world-renowned Marching 100 follows closely behind at No. 2, bolstered by first-place finishes in Pictures, Drill & Design and top-five marks in nearly every other category. The Texas Southern University Ocean of Soul, led by Professor Brian Simmons, continues its climb, landing at No. 3 overall — its highest position of the year.

“We are honored but not surprised by this incredible recognition as one of the top HBCU bands in the country,” said Simmons, who’s now in his third season at TSU. “The Ocean of Soul is one of, if not the hardest working band in the nation. America!! Here We Come!!”

Southern University’s Human Jukebox (No. 4) and Norfolk State University’s Spartan Legion (No. 5) round out the top five. Both programs remain fixtures in the upper echelon of HBCU band excellence, showing why their performances continue to capture national audiences year after year.

Rising Fast: Morgan State’s Magnificent Marching Machine

One of the biggest storylines of the 2025 season has been the rise of Morgan State University’s Magnificent Marching Machine, which has jumped into the Top 10 at No. 9 overall. Under the leadership of Dr. Jorim Reid, the program has achieved remarkable growth in both visibility and execution.

“The Magnificent Marching Machine’s rise into ESPN’s Top 10 reflects our students’ excellence, discipline, and spirit of ‘Growing the Future, Leading the World,’” Reid said. “In just three years, our band has been selected to perform in the Honda Battle of the Bands, France, Italy, and the 2026 Tournament of Roses Parade — showcasing Morgan State University’s global reach and the power, precision, and pride of HBCU musicianship on the world stage.”

Morgan State’s versatility has impressed the Band of the Year judges across categories, with Top 10 placements in Musicality, Percussion, and Drum Majors, signaling a balanced and well-rounded approach to performance.

HBCU Division I Top 10 Overall Rankings – November

Rank School 1 North Carolina A&T University 2 Florida A&M University 3 Texas Southern University 4 Southern University 5 Norfolk State University 6 Hampton University 7 Alabama State University 8 Tennessee State University 9 Morgan State University 10 Prairie View A&M University

Category Breakdowns

Each Band of the Year category offers a glimpse into how these programs excel in specific aspects of performance:

Musicality

Norfolk State claims the top spot, edging out A&T and Florida A&M with its powerful brass and rich symphonic sound. Texas Southern and Southern round out the top five, continuing the dominance of SWAC and MEAC programs.

Pictures, Drill & Design

Florida A&M once again proves its precision, ranking No. 1. Southern and Norfolk State follow closely, with Texas Southern and North Carolina A&T completing a strong top five. The visual artistry of these bands remains one of the defining hallmarks of HBCU pageantry.

Percussion

Hampton University’s “Force” drumline leads the way, setting the tempo for the entire field. A&T, Texas Southern, and Alabama State each deliver dynamic and synchronized percussion ensembles that embody the heartbeat of the HBCU marching tradition.

Drum Majors

Alabama State’s iconic Stingettes and Honey Beez have long drawn headlines, but it’s the Mighty Marching Hornets’ Drum Majors who claim the top spot this month. Their precision and flair have made them the standard for leadership and swagger in motion.

Auxiliaries

No surprise here — Southern University’s Fabulous Dancing Dolls once again reign supreme. Tennessee State’s Aristocrat of Bands and North Carolina A&T’s Golden Delight follow closely, with Florida A&M and Hampton also in the top five.

The Road to the Final Five

This year’s Red Lobster Band of the Year competition features a major change: for the first time, the top five bands will all be considered for the final selection, rather than just the top two. The committee will weigh cumulative scores, show consistency, and artistic impact before revealing the finalists.

Bethune-Cookman and Jackson State — both previously ranked — withdrew from final consideration earlier this fall, creating openings that allowed bands like Hampton, Tennessee State, and Morgan State to climb higher in the standings.

With just days left before the cumulative totals are released, fans across the country are speculating about which programs will make the final cut. Will North Carolina A&T and Florida A&M maintain their spots? Could Texas Southern’s surge push them into a top-two finish? Or will a surprise contender like Alabama State or Hampton make history with a late-season run?

The Bigger Picture: What’s at Stake

More than a trophy or a title, the Red Lobster Band of the Year competition celebrates culture, creativity, and community. These bands are not just halftime entertainment — they are ambassadors of their universities and storytellers of the Black college experience.

For students, the recognition validates years of practice, sacrifice, and passion. For alumni and fans, it reinforces the pride that defines the HBCU legacy. Each performance is a living blend of art, athleticism, and cultural heritage that connects generations of band members past and present.

As Dr. Reid of Morgan State put it, “Our performances aren’t just about sound or motion. They represent a legacy of excellence that spans continents and generations.”

Looking Ahead

The final Red Lobster Band of the Year rankings will be revealed later this month, with the cumulative totals released on Friday, November 14, and the top two selections announced November 18.

Until then, HBCU fans can relive the season’s best moments — from the sonic power of the Ocean of Soul to the unmatched pageantry of the Human Jukebox — as anticipation builds for the finale.

One thing is certain: whether it’s the Blue and Gold Marching Machine, the Marching 100, or a rising powerhouse like Morgan State or Alabama State, the spirit of HBCU marching bands continues to set the rhythm for Black college culture — one beat, one step, and one unforgettable halftime at a time.