MacKenzie Scott makes huge donation to WSSU

Winston-Salem, N.C. — MacKenzie Scott has once again made history at Winston-Salem State University (WSSU), donating $50 million to the 133-year-old institution—her second and largest contribution to date. The unrestricted gift surpasses her 2020 donation of $30 million, which at the time also set a record for the university. Together, Scott’s total giving to WSSU now stands at $80 million, an extraordinary show of confidence in the university’s mission and long-term vision as one of the nation’s most impactful HBCUs.

MacKenzie Scott continues to invest in HBCUs

WSSU Chancellor Bonita J. Brown called the gift “truly life-changing” for the university, its students, and the surrounding community.

“MacKenzie Scott’s confidence in Winston-Salem State University enables us to transform lives—not just today, but for generations,” Brown said. “Her investment empowers us to make a high-quality education accessible, affordable, and within reach for students who never believed college was possible. We are all profoundly grateful that she has chosen to invest in the future of our students and this institution.”

This $50 million gift, the largest in WSSU’s history, will be used to expand student access, enhance scholarship opportunities, and strengthen the university’s long-term financial foundation. The funds are unrestricted, meaning WSSU can allocate them strategically to areas with the greatest impact, ensuring the investment supports both immediate and future needs.

Building on a Legacy of Impact

When MacKenzie Scott first donated $30 million in 2020, the gift fundamentally shifted what was possible for the university. Most of those funds were placed in WSSU’s endowment to secure long-term growth, while the remainder supported the acquisition of nearby properties to expand the campus footprint—an essential move for a land-locked university experiencing record demand.

That strategic decision set the stage for future growth. Now, with this second, even larger contribution, WSSU has the financial power to deepen its impact and sustain its momentum.

As North Carolina’s only Carnegie Opportunity College, WSSU is nationally recognized for its ability to lift students from one socioeconomic level to another through education and career preparation. This new gift will accelerate those efforts—expanding wraparound services, student support, and pathways to professional success.

WSSU Plans for the Future

University leadership, including Chancellor Brown and the WSSU Board of Trustees, will oversee the allocation of the new funds. They are developing a comprehensive plan aligned with the university’s strategic goals and refreshed Campus Master Plan, both of which emphasize student success, innovation, and long-term sustainability.

“The goal,” Brown said, “is to ensure that every dollar contributes to a legacy of access and achievement.”

Frequently Asked Questions

Is this $50 million gift unrestricted or designated for specific purposes?

The funds are unrestricted, allowing WSSU to strategically direct them to areas of greatest need and impact.

Who will oversee the allocation of the gift?

The Chancellor and the Board of Trustees will jointly oversee how the funds are used, in line with institutional priorities.

How were the funds from the initial $30 million gift used?

Most of the 2020 funds were invested in the endowment to secure long-term sustainability. The rest supported the acquisition of nearby properties to expand campus capacity for future academic and student-centered development.

When will scholarships from the first gift be awarded?

Because the endowment takes time to mature, the first scholarships funded by Scott’s 2020 gift will be distributed in 2026, as the investment now generates sustainable interest income.

Why didn’t WSSU build new residence halls or facilities with the first gift?

While transformative, the $30 million gift wasn’t sufficient to fund large-scale infrastructure projects, which require additional capital and ongoing operational resources. However, WSSU’s updated Campus Master Plan will guide future building and renovation priorities.

Why does WSSU still request “gap funding” for students?

Gap funds provide immediate, short-term assistance—often $200 or less—to help students remain enrolled or graduate. Unlike Scott’s endowment-based gifts, which grow over time, gap funds meet urgent needs and must be continually replenished through donations.

When will WSSU announce its plan for the new $50 million gift?

The comprehensive plan for this latest investment is being developed now and will be shared with the campus community in the coming months.

MacKenzie Scott transforming HBCUs

MacKenzie Scott’s renewed commitment to Winston-Salem State University reflects a deep belief in the power of HBCUs to transform lives and communities. With this unprecedented $80 million total investment, WSSU stands poised to expand its legacy of excellence—creating opportunity, equity, and impact for generations to come.