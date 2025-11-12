DeSean Jackson Blasts Officiating After MEAC Win

After Delaware State’s 14-12 win at Morgan State, head coach DeSean Jackson didn’t hide his frustration. Speaking during the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference’s Weekly Coaches Call, Jackson said his program is working to play the game the right way — but he expects officials to do the same in HBCU football.

“We’re teaching discipline and accountability every day,” Jackson said on the call. “I just want the same standard from the officials. Our kids are fighting to change the narrative about Delaware State, and they deserve a fair game.”

The win kept the Hornets unbeaten in MEAC play and improved them to 7-3 overall, but Jackson said the constant penalties and inconsistent calls made it difficult for his players to stay focused.

“It’s hard to stay composed when drives die on questionable calls,” Jackson said. “But our defense keeps saving us. They play with pride.”

The Game: Fast Start, Rough Finish

Delaware State opened fast. On the second play from scrimmage, running back James Jones broke free for a 68-yard touchdown. Moments later, defensive lineman Amori Francis recovered a fumble in the end zone to push the Hornets ahead 14-3 early in the second quarter.

The momentum shifted after halftime. Quarterback Kaiden Bennett threw two interceptions, and a series of penalties slowed the Hornets’ offense. Delaware State finished with five flags for 45 yards, including several that extended Morgan State drives.

The Bears cut the lead to 14-12 on Randall Nauden’s 67-yard touchdown run with just under 15 minutes left. Morgan missed the two-point conversion and a 45-yard field goal as time expired, allowing the Hornets to escape with another grind-it-out victory on there way to a possible HBCU football title.

Delaware State coach DeSean Jackson talks with an official during a game against Morgan State. (Steven J. Gaither/HBCU Gameday).

Defense Defines the New Hornets

Jackson credited his defense for holding the line again. The Hornets sacked Morgan quarterback Raymond Moore III five times, forced two fumbles, and posted ten tackles for loss.

“Defense wins championships,” Jackson said. “We’ll figure out the offense, but we need the same whistle everyone else gets.”

He said the improvement on that side of the ball represents the culture change he promised when he took over the program.

“We’re not the old Delaware State anymore,” Jackson said. “We’ve earned the right to be judged by who we are now.”

Why It Matters

Jackson’s comments struck a chord across HBCU football. His Hornets are having their first winning season since 2012, but his message on the MEAC call wasn’t about records — it was about respect.

“Every week, our kids are playing their hearts out,” Jackson said. “All I’m asking is that they get treated the same way as anyone else. That’s all.”

With a championship still within reach, Jackson’s team has already proven it belongs. Now, he wants to make sure the whistle matches the work.