MacKenzie Scott donates $50 million to Virginia State University

Virginia State University has received a landmark $50 million donation from philanthropist MacKenzie Scott, the largest single gift in the 143-year history of the HBCU. The announcement marks Scott’s second historic contribution to the university in just five years, bringing her total investment in the Petersburg-based HBCU to $80 million.

A Transformational Moment for Virginia State

“MacKenzie Scott’s generosity and trust in our mission will change the trajectory of Virginia State University for generations to come,” said Dr. Makola M. Abdullah, president of Virginia State. “Her investment allows us to continue to build upon our legacy of excellence and expand our reach to more students who deserve access to a world-class education. For 143 years, VSU has stood as a beacon of opportunity, and with this transformational gift, our future shines even brighter.”



The unrestricted funds will allow the university to accelerate its work toward academic excellence, innovation, and holistic student success—pillars outlined in its strategic plan. Virginia State plans to invest in leadership development, experiential learning, and career readiness programs designed to empower students and expand access to educational opportunity.

Continuing a Legacy of Philanthropic Support

In recent months, MacKenzie Scott has extended similar transformative support to other HBCUs, including $63 million to Morgan State University, $42 million to Alcorn State University, and $50 million to Virginia State—part of a historic wave of philanthropic investment in Black higher education. Collectively, these donations underscore her deep and ongoing commitment to institutions that drive opportunity, innovation, and community impact.

Scott’s philanthropic philosophy centers on empowering organizations with demonstrated leadership, measurable community impact, and a deep commitment to equity. Through her giving, she has donated billions to colleges, universities, and nonprofits nationwide, helping them strengthen access, opportunity, and innovation.

“MacKenzie Scott’s support reminds us that when you invest in Virginia State University, you are investing in the next generation of leaders, innovators, and change-makers,” President Abdullah said. “This gift will help ensure that Greater continues to Happen Here.”