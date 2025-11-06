HBCU Band of the Year Update: Which bands still have a chance?

The excitement across the HBCU band world is reaching its peak as the 2025 Red Lobster Band of the Year (BOTY) competition moves into its final phase. With November rankings on the horizon, the road to Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta is narrowing—and every performance now carries weight.

The BOTY committee has announced that the final Top 10 rankings will be released on November 12, followed by the Top 5 on November 14. The final two selections for both Division I and Division II will be revealed on November 18, officially setting the stage for the championship performances that will crown this year’s best in HBCU marching band excellence.

New for 2025: Expanded Consideration for the Top Five

Since 2023, the BOTY process has prioritized the top two bands in each division when determining finalists. But starting this year, all five bands that reach the Top 5 will be given equal consideration for the BOTY finals. The change reflects the growing depth and competitiveness of the HBCU band landscape—where the difference between first and fifth place can be razor-thin.

October’s cumulative rankings illustrate just that, with only a seven-point gap separating the top five Division I programs. It’s a signal that every band within that group has the potential to make it to Atlanta. History also shows that rankings alone don’t decide who wins—bands ranked second or third in past seasons have gone on to capture the BOTY title.

Understanding the Selection Criteria

While cumulative scores remain the foundation of BOTY evaluations, the selection process goes beyond raw numbers. After November’s final scores are calculated, the BOTY committee distributes a detailed survey to each Top 5 band. The survey assesses practical and logistical factors such as rehearsal availability, final exam schedules, uniform readiness, student housing, and graduation dates.



Strength of schedule also plays a major role. Bands that have performed in more challenging or high-profile matchups throughout the season may receive additional consideration. The committee maintains discretion to balance competitiveness with logistical feasibility, ensuring that the final two bands selected represent the very best of HBCU band culture.

Two powerhouse programs—Bethune-Cookman University and Jackson State University—remain ranked in this cycle but have officially withdrawn from final consideration. As a result, all other bands in their respective divisions will move up in the standings based on the published adjustment list.

The Spirit of HBCU Band Culture

Ultimately, the BOTY process is about more than scores—it’s about celebrating the unmatched artistry, discipline, and legacy that HBCU marching bands bring to every field and every performance. The shift to expand consideration to the Top 5 ensures that more programs have a legitimate shot to compete on the national stage.

As the countdown to November 18 continues, one thing is clear: the 2025 BOTY finals will once again showcase why HBCU bands remain the heartbeat of Black college culture and the standard of excellence in musical performance