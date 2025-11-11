HBCU squad scores historic win over in-state D1 squad

HBCU squad and defending SWAC champion Alabama State walked into Bartow Arena on Tuesday night carrying a heavy number — 10 straight losses — and walked out with one of the most meaningful wins of its modern era. ASU came away with a 77–74 road victory over UAB that snapped the skid and gave the HBCU program its first win in the series.

From the start, Alabama State looked like a team determined to change the narrative, jumping out to a double-digit lead behind blistering shooting from Micah Simpson, who hit six threes and finished with 18 points. But the moment that defined the night belonged to guard Asjon Anderson. He scored 20 points and, more importantly, went to the line over and over late — knocking down 11-of-16 free throws, including two with three seconds left to ice it.

That’s what it looks like when a champion remembers who it is.

UAB made its push — Chance Westry’s 25 points nearly swung it back — but Alabama State didn’t fold, winning the glass 39–43 and holding the Blazers to just 2-for-20 from three. That’s toughness, and it’s the kind of road win HBCU programs don’t always get credit for.

So the headline isn’t just that Alabama State beat UAB. It’s that an HBCU champion went on the road, made history against a local PWI, and looked every bit like a team ready to defend its crown again. Nights like this travel — into SWAC play, into recruiting, and into the belief of everybody wearing Hornet black and gold.