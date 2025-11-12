Shedeur Sanders gifts Ohio Mom a new car

For HBCU fans, the name Shedeur Sanders carries weight. He made his mark lighting up defenses at Jackson State and later followed his father, Deion Sanders, to Colorado. Now, as a rookie with the Cleveland Browns, Sanders is winning hearts in a new way — through generosity off the field.

Shedeur Sanders Partners With Drive Point Auto Group

In Northeast Ohio, Shedeur Sanders joined forces with Drive Point Auto Group, an Ohio-based family of dealerships. Together they launched the “Driven to Give Back” Car Giveaway to honor everyday heroes.

Their goal was simple: find one person whose life could change with a dependable car. That person was Torri Wright, a dedicated mother from Avon, Ohio.

A Daughter’s Nomination Changes Everything

Torri didn’t enter the contest herself. Her daughter, Justice, wrote a heartfelt nomination explaining how hard her mom works to support their family. Her story moved the judges, a panel made up of Drive Point representatives and Shedeur Sanders himself.

Shedeur Sanders Makes the Call

After the judges made their choice, Sanders picked up the phone. He called Torri personally to tell her she had won. In the now-viral clip, you can see the surprise on her face as she realizes the Browns quarterback is on the line.

The Prize: A Brand-New Hyundai Elantra

Torri had a choice between a 2025 Kia K4 LXS and a 2025 Hyundai Elantra SE. She chose the black Elantra — a practical, family-ready ride that will make her daily life easier and safer.

Still Driven to Give Back

From Jackson State to Cleveland, Shedeur Sanders keeps proving that leadership isn’t only about football. He uses his platform to celebrate hard-working people who often go unnoticed. His message stays clear — give back, lift others, and hand over the keys to a better day.