HBCU Football: Virginia Union Secures Chance to Threepeat

For the third straight year, Coach Alvin Parker’s, HBCU Power House, Virginia Union Panthers are heading to the CIAA Championship Game. They earned it with a 14–3 win over Virginia State at Hovey Field in front of more than 15,000 fans.

Running back Curtis Allen, a Petersburg native, powered the Panthers with 26 carries for 151 yards and both touchdowns. His performance anchored a tough, physical win that showed why HBCU football in Virginia is thriving.

“This One Was the Hardest” — Coach Alvin Parker

“Grateful, you know, we worked hard for this,” Parker said. “Everybody talks about that first one being hard — the second was harder — but the third one was definitely the hardest so far. I’m proud of the way the guys played against a good Virginia State team.”

Parker said the matchup’s familiarity made it even tougher.

“We’ve played them three times in the last 11 months,” he added. “It’s always going to be a battle. I’m just proud of the way the guys responded, and now we’re looking forward to Durham next week.”

Virginia Union’s Defense Took It Personally

Virginia Union’s defense controlled the game from start to finish. They held Virginia State’s top-ranked passing offense without a touchdown.

“I’m extremely happy with the way the defense played,” Parker said. “Those guys played lights out. This was a statement game. They heard all week how good Virginia State’s offense was, and they took that as a personal challenge.”

Led by Lamumba Howard (15 tackles) and Ahmad Ross (14), the Panthers dominated up front. They sacked Reggie Matthews Jr. five times and forced two interceptions, suffocating every drive.

“It’s a Blessing” — Curtis Allen Carries the Torch

After following in Jada Byers’ footsteps, Allen is writing his own story.

“It’s a blessing, honestly,” Allen said. “Jada did it before me, and I’m just trying to carry on what he did. It’s exciting — you’ve got to be in the moment to feel it.”

Allen scored on runs of four and two yards in the second quarter. His vision and power set the tone early and let the Panthers control the tempo for the rest of the game.

Why It Matters

Virginia Union (9–1, 7–0 CIAA) completed a perfect conference season for the first time under Parker. The win also gave them a chance to capture their third consecutive CIAA championship.

“It speaks volumes for this program,” Parker said. “When you’ve got a hundred guys who believe and follow your lead, you get these results. Not just one championship. Not just two. Now we have a shot at our third.”

The Panthers are Bull City bound, chasing legacy and history — not validation.

aturday’s victory wasn’t just another win — it was a reminder that HBCU football in Virginia still sets the standard for toughness, pride, and tradition. For Virginia Union, beating Virginia State again symbolizes more than dominance; it represents legacy, resilience, and the culture that continues to drive Black college football forward.

