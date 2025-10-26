HBCU Football: Howard Homecoming was a Movie

There’s always a little extra magic in the air when Howard hosts Homecoming against Morgan State. The D.C. skyline glowed, the crowd dripped in blue and white, and the celebrity energy was unmistakable. Anthony Anderson and Cedric the Entertainerhandled the coin toss, Lance Gross watched from the sideline, and nearly 10,000 fans packed Greene Stadium ready for a show during this HBCU homecoming..

They got one.

What unfolded between Howard and Morgan State wasn’t just another HBCU football game — it was a full-blown movie. The kind with momentum swings, heartbreak, and a hero’s ending. And when the credits rolled, senior running back Anthony Reagan Jr. owned the final scene, slicing through the right side for a 25-yard touchdown in overtimeto give the Bison a 33–27 Homecoming win.

Two Snake-Bitten HBCU Programs Searching for a Break

Both teams came in carrying baggage.

Howard was still haunted by its 38–31 collapse against Richmond, a game it led deep into the fourth before letting slip away. Morgan State had lived its own heartbreak, losing on a Hail Mary to Georgetown earlier in the year.

For most of Saturday, it looked like Morgan might finally shake the curse. Up six late in the fourth quarter, the Bears drove inside the Howard 20. A field goal there would’ve made it a two-score game and likely ended things.

Instead, the 36-yard attempt hooked wide. In a season where breaks have been rare for Morgan State, that one might sting the longest.

Howard’s Homecoming Chaos

Howard struck first, with Tyriq Starks hitting Xavier Newsom for a nine-yard touchdown to open the day. But the Bison never made it easy on themselves. They were flagged 10 times for 105 yards, tossed a pair of interceptions, and nearly self-destructed when they fumbled a punt with three seconds left in regulation.

Morgan State took advantage of every opening — almost. Quarterback Raymond Moore III gashed Howard’s defense with an 81-yard touchdown run, while Jason Collins Jr. and Randall Nauden each found the end zone. But missed kicks and penalties erased what could’ve been a statement road win.

Reagan Jr. Steals the Scene

When the game tightened, Anthony Reagan Jr. took over. He finished with 122 yards and two touchdowns on 17 carries, including a 34-yard sprint in the second quarter and the walk-off in overtime that set off a Homecoming roar across D.C.

Backup quarterback Ja’Shawn Scroggins gave Howard life late, engineering a 12-play, 81-yard drive capped by a 16-yard touchdown to Breylin Smith with 49 seconds left. Smith’s nine catches for 109 yards and a score kept the Bison within striking distance — and set the stage for Reagan’s heroics.

Missed Kicks and Missed Chances for Morgan State

Morgan State’s special-teams struggles told the story. The Bears missed an extra point, missed a 36-yard field goal in regulation, and missed a 39-yarder in overtime that could’ve given them the lead. Each one tightened the door until Reagan Jr. kicked it down.

It was a familiar ending for Morgan State — another game that slipped away in the final act. For Howard, it was redemption wrapped in celebration, a Homecoming classic that blended chaos, culture, and catharsis.

Homecoming in the Capital

Howard improved to 4–4 overall and 1–0 in MEAC play, extending its Homecoming win streak to three straight seasons. Morgan State dropped to 3–5 (0–1 MEAC), left to replay what could’ve been.

For the Bison, the night ended with fireworks and family on the field — the kind of moment that captures everything HBCU football represents: community, pride, and resilience.

Because in D.C. this weekend, Howard’s Homecoming wasn’t just a game — it was a movie.