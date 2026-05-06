Edward Waters baseball anticipating NCAA Tournament

The celebration in Macon may have happened days ago, but the moment still carries weight for Edward Waters baseball.

The Tigers captured the 2026 SIAC Baseball Tournament championship with a 6-4 win over Spring Hill. Now, they turn their attention to what comes next — the NCAA Division II selection show on Sunday, May 10.

Tigers ride momentum into NCAA selection week

Edward Waters enters selection week as one of the hottest teams in Division II baseball.

The Tigers closed the season on an 11-game winning streak and went a perfect 4-0 during the SIAC tournament. That run included two wins over top-seeded Spring Hill, capped by the championship victory.

The NCAA will announce the 56-team field during a live selection show on NCAA.com. The tournament begins Thursday, May 14, with 21 automatic bids and 35 at-large selections.

Edward Waters is aiming to hear its name called for a spot in the NCAA South Regional.

Championship run built on clutch performances

The Tigers’ path to the SIAC title was anything but easy.

Edward Waters opened the tournament with a 12-11 win over Benedict. They followed that with an 8-7 victory against Miles in another tight game. The Tigers then carried that momentum into back-to-back wins over Spring Hill.

In the championship game, Edward Waters delivered when it mattered most.

Tournament MVP Andres Carracciolo led the offense with two hits, an RBI, and a stolen base. Bobby Torres added two hits and three RBIs in a key performance.

On the mound, Tyler Pfirrmann set the tone with 4.1 innings and six strikeouts. Freshman Ty Mitzel closed the game with 4.2 strong innings to earn the win.

A historic season for Edward Waters

The SIAC championship marks the Tigers’ second title in the last three seasons.

It also adds to a milestone year for head coach Reginald Johnson, who surpassed 400 career wins during the season.

Edward Waters placed multiple players among the conference’s top performers:

Daniel Donaldson-Fountain (SIAC Player of the Year)

Bobby Torres (SIAC Utility Player of the Year)

Tyler Pfirrmann (First-Team All-SIAC pitcher)

Angelo Prieto and Jordan Smith (All-SIAC selections)

Smith also earned All-Tournament honors for his postseason play.

Eyes on Cary: What comes next

The NCAA Division II Baseball Championship begins May 14 and will conclude June 6 in Cary, North Carolina at the USA Baseball National Training Complex.

For now, Edward Waters waits.

The Tigers have already proven they can win close games, handle pressure, and beat top competition. That combination could make them a dangerous team if selected.

Sunday’s announcement will determine if their season continues — or if their championship run stands as the final chapter.