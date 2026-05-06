HBCU softball program lookin to make history

No program in nearly five decades of CIAA softball has ever won four consecutive championships. Bowie State , the HBCU softball dynasty, is about to try.

The Bulldogs enter the 2026 CIAA Softball Championship as the conference’s most dominant force. And with a chance to do something the record books have never seen. In fast pitch or slow pitch, going back to 1979, no CIAA program has strung together four straight titles. Not once. Yet Bowie State University is now three wins away from changing that forever.

Head coach Ed Powell’s squad locked up the Northern Division’s No. 1 seed after going a perfect 10-0 in divisional play and 16-0 across all CIAA games. In a conference that has crowned a different champion in nearly every era, the Bulldogs have made winning the expectation.

Bowie State Softball Is Chasing Its Own CIAA Record

The history here runs deeper than the current dynasty. Bowie State won three consecutive CIAA titles before — from 2006 to 2009. That run stood as the longest in conference history. Now the Bulldogs have matched it, and they have a chance to break their own record.

The current three-peat was built deliberately, one championship at a time. In 2023, Bowie State set a program record with 35 wins and captured the CIAA Northern Division title, closing with an 8-2 victory over Claflin University in the championship game. Then in 2024, the Bulldogs returned to the final and won again, outlasting Claflin 11-8 in a back-and-forth battle. In 2025, Bowie State completed the three-peat with a 7-6 comeback win — rallying from a two-run deficit before Mikayla Amos delivered a go-ahead two-run double in the sixth inning.

Each title has been more dramatic than the last. Together, they form the most decorated run in HBCU softball’s most storied conference.

As a result, Powell earned CIAA Coach of the Year honors in 2025. Lindsey George took home CIAA Player of the Year. Six Bulldogs earned All-CIAA recognition, with both George and outfielder Coreena Dunham also named to the D2CCA All-Atlantic Region team. In a sport where sustained excellence is rare, Bowie State has built something the conference has never seen before.

Read more about how Bowie State completed the three-peat in 2025

A Rivalry That’s Defined the CIAA Softball Championship

No program has made Bowie State work harder than Claflin University. The two schools have met in four consecutive CIAA championship games, creating the most compelling rivalry in HBCU softball today. Claflin won the title in 2022 — the only championship the Panthers have claimed since joining the CIAA in 2018. However, the Bulldogs have won every meeting since, each one decided by a handful of runs.

This year, the stage is set for another collision. Claflin enters the 2026 tournament as the Southern Division’s No. 1 seed after posting a 10-0 divisional record and a 15-1 mark in conference play. If both programs navigate the bracket, therefore, Orangeburg will host a fifth consecutive championship matchup between the conference’s two softball powers.

In fact, that’s what this rivalry has become — an annual event HBCU softball fans circle on the calendar. Two programs at the peak of their abilities meet every May with a title on the line. So far, only one has walked away with it.

See the full 2026 CIAA Softball Championship bracket at theciaa.com

The Four-Peat Push Begins in Orangeburg

Tournament play opens Thursday in Orangeburg, South Carolina, where Bowie State meets Winston-Salem State University in the quarterfinals. The Bulldogs carry a 21-19 overall record into the bracket — a mark that reflects the grind of a long season, not the standard they’ve set inside the conference. In CIAA play this year, however, they were untouchable.

A fourth consecutive title would rewrite the record books entirely. In nearly five decades of CIAA competition, fast pitch or slow pitch, no program has ever reached this milestone. Consequently, a Bowie State win would also cement Powell’s seven-year tenure as the most dominant coaching run in the conference’s softball history — a program that now competes for NCAA Regional berths as a matter of course.

Every team in Orangeburg wants to end the dynasty. That’s the burden of being the best. For Bowie State, moreover, it’s also the fuel.

History is within reach. Now lets see if they can take it.