JCSU Football Heads to CIAA Championship With Historic Win

History met heart at the Commemorative Classic in Charlotte, NC, where Johnson C. Smith University (JCSU) outlasted rival Livingstone College 26–21 to cap one of the most significant wins in program history — and one of the most emotional program turnarounds in recent HBCU football history.

The victory not only secured the most wins in school history but also sent JCSU football to the CIAA championship game, setting the stage for another program milestone in the Brick x Brick era. The program’s culture-shifting journey, chronicled in HBCU Gameday’s docuseries “Brick x Brick with JCSU Football.”

“This is history,” Coach Maurice Flowers, a Charlotte native, said after the game, his voice full of both pride and relief. “We did so many things that have not been done in so long. And some things that have never been done. As an alumnus and as a Charlottean, I’m so proud to represent this city and this university.”

Durham, Smith Power the Golden Bulls

Quarterback Kelvin Durham showed veteran poise in the clutch moments of the game, completing 16 of 29 passes for 186 yards and a touchdown. His favorite target, Deandre Proctor, hauled in seven catches for 79 yards and a game winning 24-yard score.

But the engine of the offense was running back Bobby T. Smith, who bullied his way to 164 yards and a touchdown on 37 carries, controlling the clock and wearing down Livingstone’s defense.

Behind him, the Golden Bulls dominated possession time (41:13 to 18:46) and piled up 348 total yards to Livingstone’s 237. Yet, it still came down to grit, late-game defense, and belief — two things that define JCSU’s climb under Flowers.

“We’ve lost these games before,” Flowers said. “But that’s part of the maturation process. You’ve got to learn from the heartbreak before you can build something lasting.”

Fourth-Down Faith and a Championship Culture

The moment that defined JCSU’s culture didn’t come on a touchdown — it came on a gamble. Up 26–21 in the fourth quarter, Coach Maurice Flowers faced a crucial decision deep in Livingstone territory: kick the field goal and play it safe, or go for it and trust his team to close.

He chose faith. “We had fourth down and folks are saying, ‘Kick the field goal, kick the field goal,’” Flowers recalled. “But when you kick a field goal, you risk penetration, a block, and then they get a score without having your best weapon on the field. For us, that defense is a doggone weapon.”

JCSU didn’t convert on the fourth down — but moments later, the Golden Bulls’ defense, their “best weapon,” came through with a game-clinching interception, sealing a victory that was more about identity than stats.

That trust had already been tested earlier. Quarterback Kelvin Durham had opened the second half in Charlotte with a pick-six, a moment that could’ve unraveled lesser teams. Instead, he responded with composure, later connecting with Deandre Proctor on a 24-yard touchdown. The throw that gave JCSU the lead for good.

“We believe in our young men,” Flowers said. “There’s no panic because we know someone’s going to make a play.”

That sequence — the mistake, the response, and the faith in defense — captured what Flowers calls the Brick x Brick standard: building trust through adversity, one play at a time.

Defense Closes the Door

JCSU’s defense, led by Vincent Hill’s seven tackles and Quentin Williams’ two sacks, slammed the door on Livingstone’s final drives. The Bulls held the Blue Bears scoreless in the fourth quarter, showcasing the depth of a unit that has overcome injuries all season.

“We’ve been learning lessons all along the way,” Flowers said. “Today, it all showed — our core values, our toughness, and our belief that we’re never out of it.”

From East Meck to HBCU History

For Flowers, the win wasn’t just another box checked — it was a homecoming story years in the making.

“When I first moved to Charlotte, we lived right down the street from the Bojangles (near JCSU campus),” he said. “I went to East Meck, then to Johnson C. Smith. I never knew I’d end up back here leading this program, but I always knew we could build something special.”

With Saturday’s win, that vision looks more real than ever.

Brick x Brick: The Era of Belief

JCSU’s run under Flowers has been chronicled for the past three years in HBCU Gameday’s “Brick x Brick” docuseries, which has followed the Golden Bulls from a two-win program to the CIAA championship game.. The series hangs its cap on moments like this — emotional, human, and defining for what HBCU football means today: legacy, culture, and community built from the inside out.

And now, that journey continues.

Next up: a shot at the CIAA Championship — and possibly a Division II playoff berth, both firsts in program history. “You don’t lose — you learn,” Flowers said. “And what we’ve built here, brick by brick, is something that’s ready for the biggest stage.”

