HBCU WBB Squad Downs Big East Team in Season Opener

The Howard University women’s basketball team didn’t just open the season. It delivered a statement against a Big East opponent that could resonate across the HBCU WBB landscape.

The Bison walked into Alumni Hall and handed Providence a 68–56 loss. They used veteran poise, newcomer energy, and relentless defense to grab their first win of the year. Although Howard lost three starters from last season, the MEAC preseason favorite still looked ready to compete with anyone.

Thomas Sets the Tone

Senior forward Zennia Thomas wasted no time. She scored the first five points of the game and immediately created separation. The Kentucky native finished with 15 points, seven rebounds and three blocks on 7-of-14 shooting. Her presence helped Howard take a 14–13 lead after the first quarter. Because the Bison have a revamped lineup, her stability mattered.

Bison Depth Takes Over

Howard’s depth changed the game. Freshman Ariella Henigan shook off a slow start and delivered nine points, three assists, and three steals. Her three-pointer before halftime pushed the lead to 34–26. Junior forward Sa’lah Hemingway, one of four returning players, added six points and four rebounds in only 16 minutes.

Meanwhile, April Edwards gave the Bison a steady scoring punch with 11 points. And with Zoe Stewart adding eight more, the bench contributed 25 points. As a result, the Bison controlled the middle quarters.

Defense Closes the Door

Howard’s defense took over late. The Bison forced 20 turnovers and converted them into 26 points against the Big East squad. Providence tried to answer from deep, but Howard shut down the perimeter. The Friars shot just 2-of-19 from three. Because of that pressure, the Bison created separation in the fourth.

Howard University then ripped off a 10–0 run over three minutes. The surge pushed the lead to 58–44 and ended the comeback hopes.

Providence’s Top Performers

Providence had bright spots. Sabou Gueye scored a game-high 16 points, and Payton Dunbar added 12. However, the Friars never found a rhythm due to Howard’s pace and pressure.

What’s Next

Howard women’s basketball (1–0) returns home on Saturday, Nov. 8, to face Florida A&M in its Burr Gymnasium opener. It will be another early HBCU matchup with plenty of intrigue. If the Bison bring this same mix of defensive pressure, depth and star power, the MEAC favorites might be even scarier than advertised.