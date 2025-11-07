HBCU connection between Alabama A&M and Ole Miss

The Alabama A&M Bulldogs couldn’t have scripted a stronger start to their 2025-26 season. Coming off a 103-32 rout of Talladega College, the Bulldogs now turn their attention to hosting No. 12 Ole Miss — a nationally ranked SEC program led by a coach who knows HBCU basketball firsthand.

Two Coaches with Familiar Roots

Yolett McPhee-McCuin, better known around the SEC as Coach Yo, started her Division I coaching career at Arkansas-Pine Bluff (UAPB) from 2005-2007. She earned her master’s degree there while learning the grind of HBCU basketball.

Across the sideline, Dawn Thornton also spent time at UAPB, serving later as head coach before taking over at Alabama A&M. Their paths never crossed, but both know what it means to build with limited resources and maximum drive.

That shared background brings a layer of respect to tonight’s meeting. It’s competition, not ceremony — two women who know the same climb now matching up with their own programs.

SWAC Preseason Buzz

The Bulldogs were picked second in the 2025-26 SWAC Women’s Basketball Preseason Poll, earning five first-place votes behind only Southern.

Preseason Honors

Kalia Walker – SWAC Preseason Player of the Year and All-SWAC First Team

– SWAC Preseason Player of the Year and All-SWAC First Team Jaida Belton – All-SWAC Second Team

Walker gives Alabama A&M a proven scorer and emotional leader. Belton anchors the frontcourt with rebounding and rim protection. Together they headline a roster built to challenge anyone in the league.

Early Statement vs. Talladega

Alabama A&M wasted no time in its opener, leading 31-4 after the first quarter and forcing 27 turnovers. Six players reached double figures while the defense held Talladega to 13 percent shooting.

It was the kind of complete performance that shows what Thornton’s system looks like when it’s humming — fast, connected, and confident.

Ole Miss Brings SEC Power

Ole Miss (1-0) arrives from a convincing win over Norfolk State, another HBCU program. Coach Yo’s team plays hard, defends even harder, and carries depth at every position.

Her willingness to open the season with back-to-back HBCU opponents — Norfolk State and now Alabama A&M — says plenty about her appreciation for where she started. It’s also a reminder that respect travels both ways.

Matchups to Watch

Walker vs. Rebel Guards: Walker’s mid-range scoring against SEC-level length will be telling early.

Walker’s mid-range scoring against SEC-level length will be telling early. Belton in the Paint: She’ll be key on the boards against Ole Miss’s physical front line.

She’ll be key on the boards against Ole Miss’s physical front line. Sideline Chess: Thornton and McPhee-McCuin both emphasize pressure defense — whichever team handles it better sets the tone.

What’s on the Line

For Alabama A&M, it’s a measuring stick game against a nationally ranked opponent. For Ole Miss, it’s another chance to tighten rotations before SEC play. For both, it’s a competitive night between programs led by women who’ve carried HBCU lessons into every phase of their careers.