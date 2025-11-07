HBCU Wrestling Starts off with a Bang at Delaware State

Delaware State women’s wrestling officially entered the record books this weekend. As, the Hornets became the first HBCU women’s wrestling team to compete in a collegiate event — and their debut was more than symbolic. They left the East Stroudsburg University Open with two medals and a message that the program’s future is already bright.

Delaware State’s First-Ever Meet Ends with Two Podium Finishes

Out of eight wrestlers in action, two earned podium spots in the program’s first tournament appearance.

Icart Galumette, a junior transfer from Campbellsville University, claimed third place at 117 pounds.

Louise Juitt, a freshman from Missouri, also took third place at 145 pounds.

Their performances set an early standard for the new Hornets program — combining experience, poise, and a clear edge in competition.

Just off the podium, Chanelle Alburg, a JUCO transfer from Carl Albert State, finished fourth at 124 pounds, falling one match short of a medal.

Building a Foundation for HBCU Women’s Wrestling

The rest of Delaware State’s lineup wrestled tough, gaining valuable experience against a deep and diverse collegiate field. The Hornets showed competitive energy and composure throughout the day, traits that will anchor the team as the season unfolds.

As a result, two medalists at the ESU Open mark an impressive debut for any new program, but for Delaware State, it’s something more. It’s proof that the first HBCU women’s wrestling team can compete immediately and build toward something lasting.

What’s Next

The Hornets return to action at the Adrian College Duals in Adrian, Michigan, where they’ll face their first dual meet competition. With two medalists already on the board from their debut tournament and momentum building, Delaware State looks to continue proving that the first HBCU women’s wrestling program belongs on any mat in the country.

This weekend wasn’t just the start of a season. It was the start of a movement.

Medalists

Icart Galumette — 3rd place (117 lbs)

Louise Juitt — 3rd place (145 lbs)

Notable Finish

Chanelle Alburg — 4th place (124 lbs)