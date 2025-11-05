NBA star-turned-coach’s outfit sparks debate

On Monday night, Mo Williams, the former NBA guard turned Jackson State head coach, made waves on social media for his sideline fashion as the Tigers tipped off against No. 17 Illinois. While the game itself was rough—Jackson State fell 113-55 on the road—the buzz centered on Williams’ cool, casual style rather than the box score.



Rocking a denim jacket layered over a black hoodie, accented with a white designer watch, the former All-Star guard’s outfit immediately drew attention across basketball Twitter and sports broadcasts alike.

We don’t think you should bring back suits to the game



We are also not sure how we feel about Jackson State’s Head Coach, Mo Williams, fit during their game pic.twitter.com/XSwOWOSTes — Hoop Herald (@TheHoopHerald) November 5, 2025





Williams, now in his fourth season leading Jackson State, is no stranger to the spotlight. As a player, he carved out a long NBA career highlighted by an All-Star appearance with the Cleveland Cavaliers and a stint as a teammate of LeBron James. His sideline demeanor and fashion flair have now become part of his coaching identity, blending the confidence of a former pro with the energy of an HBCU head coach guiding a proud program.

Mo Williams coaches on the sidelines during his time at Alabama State.





Though Jackson State struggled against a nationally ranked Illinois squad, there were still positives—Devin Ree’s 19 points and Daeshun Ruffin’s 12 kept the Tigers competing through stretches of the game. But as cameras panned to Williams, the conversation shifted. Viewers and analysts alike had their opinions about whether or not he should be wearing a suit — or at least something different.



Next up, Jackson State travels to face No. 11 Louisville on Thursday, Nov. 6—another major stage for both the team and its fashion-forward coach. Win or lose, expect Mo Williams and his NBA-caliber style to keep turning heads as the Tigers continue their early-season road stretch.