HBCU Division I Band Rankings Oct. 2025: A New No. 1

The October edition of the Red Lobster Band of the Year (BOTY) competition has arrived, and the latest results have shaken up the HBCU marching-band landscape.



After finishing behind North Carolina A&T in September, Florida A&M University’s “Marching 100” made a major leap to claim the No. 1 overall position with a score of 321.57. The Norfolk State University “Spartan Legion” follows closely at 319.37, while North Carolina A&T University’s “Blue & Gold Marching Machine” slides to third at 317.03 in a field where the top three bands are separated by barely five points.

Southern University’s “Human Jukebox” holds fourth, and Jackson State University’s “Sonic Boom of the South” rounds out the top five—but with an asterisk. Both Jackson State and Bethune-Cookman University’s “Marching Wildcats,” ranked fifth and sixth respectively, have officially withdrawn from BOTY finals consideration, though their performances are still being adjudicated and scored this month for evaluation purposes.

HBCU Division I Top 12 Overall

1Florida A&M University – The Marching 100 – 321.57

2Norfolk State University – Spartan Legion – 319.37

3 North Carolina A&T State University – Blue & Gold Marching Machine – 317.03

4 Southern University – Human Jukebox – 315.44

5 **Jackson State University – Sonic Boom of the South – 314.61 *** (Withdrawn from finals consideration)

6 **Bethune-Cookman University – Marching Wildcats – 310.49 *** (Withdrawn from finals consideration)

7 Alabama A&M University – Marching Maroon & White – 298.62

8 Hampton University – The Marching Force – 295.77

9 Prairie View A&M University – Marching Storm – 294.34

10 Grambling State University – World-Famed Tiger Marching Band – 293.90

11 Texas Southern University – Ocean of Soul – 290.27

12 South Carolina State University – Marching 101 Band – 289.55

(Denotes withdrawal from finals consideration.)

Category Highlights

In Musicality, Norfolk State’s Spartan Legion tops the list, followed by Florida A&M, Bethune-Cookman, and North Carolina A&T.



“Bands are improving their musicality in an atmosphere of competitive comradery,” said Dr. Julian White, BOTY Co-Chair. “Several bands have moved up in the ranking, which demonstrates the effectiveness of intensive rehearsing on music and marching fundamentals.”

In Pictures, Drill & Design, Jackson State’s Sonic Boom remains elite, taking first place despite its withdrawal. Norfolk State, Grambling, and Southern follow, with North Carolina A&T rounding out the top five.



The Blue & Gold Marching Machine took first place in Percussion, with Norfolk State and FAMU trailing close behind.



Meanwhile, Florida A&M’s drum majors continue to set the national standard, leading that category ahead of Alabama A&M and North Carolina A&T.



The Southern University Fabulous Dancing Dolls keep their program on top of the Auxiliaries category, edging out A&T and Bethune-Cookman.

Florida A&M is the reigning Red Lobster Band of the Year at the Division I level. (Vaughn R. Wilson/HBCU Gameday photo)

A New Leader, Same HBCU Excellence

For Florida A&M, the climb back to No. 1 is both symbolic and strategic. “We had an outstanding band that won the 2024 ESPN Band of the Year,” said Dr. Shelby Chipman, FAMU Director of Bands. “We feel like our 2025 FAMU Band is just as strong. Our students and staff will continue to pursue excellence that fosters our FAMU Band Motto.”

Norfolk State’s Spartan Legion remains in striking distance, sustaining consistency across musical and visual categories. North Carolina A&T’s Blue & Gold Marching Machine, which held the No. 1 spot in September, remains a contender as it leads all programs in percussion and continues to impress with precision and power.

“Until you get to Atlanta, bands are only competing with themselves,” noted Don P. Roberts, BOTY Executive Consultant. “The monthly rankings are a tool for growth. The phenomenal success of bands like Benedict, Hampton, and Alabama A&M shows what happens when you treat this as a teaching opportunity.”

Voices from the Podium

For Dr. Thomas Jones of Hampton University, the Red Lobster BOTY rankings serve as both affirmation and motivation.

“In The Marching Force, we face unique challenges and adversity,” Jones said. “Our students and staff show up every day ready to lift each other up and take on the world. Though we’re one of the smaller bands in our division, we take pride in pushing our craft forward and using adjudication as a tool for growth.”

BOTY Chair Professor Dowell Taylor believes that the process continues to elevate the standard for all HBCU band programs.

“The Band of the Year has had a noticeable and highly valued impact,” he said. “Directors tell us that the evaluation process allows them to view their programs from a unique perspective, guided by professionals who understand the art and science of marching band excellence.”

Momentum Building Toward Atlanta

As the season moves into November, the stakes are rising. The October standings suggest a tight race heading into the final monthly evaluation that determines who will march into the 2025 ESPN Red Lobster Band of the Year Championships in Atlanta. The top five cumulative scores will be under consideration for the two slots in Atlanta based on a number of factors.



Programs such as Alabama A&M’s Marching Maroon & White and Hampton’s Marching Force made significant gains, while Prairie View’s Marching Storm and Grambling’s World-Famed remain steady Top 10 staples.



And although Jackson State and Bethune-Cookman have withdrawn from finals consideration, their inclusion in this month’s scoring continues to provide an important benchmark for the rest of the field—offering context, competition, and a reminder of just how deep the HBCU marching-band tradition runs.



“The Band of the Year rankings are not just about finishing No. 1,” Roberts said. “They’re about daily improvement, professional learning, and raising the bar for the entire HBCU band community.”