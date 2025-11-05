Virginia Union vs. Virginia State: The Battle for Bragging Rights

Only 25 miles separate Richmond and Petersburg, but the gap feels much wider when Virginia Union and Virginia State meet. The Battle of I-95 isn’t just another CIAA matchup — it’s Central Virginia HBCU pride at its loudest. This year, the fight comes to Richmond, home of the Panthers and hometown stage for the league’s most complete team.

For Union’s star running back Curtis Allen, a Petersburg native, it’s personal. He’ll face the team from his own city, this time as the headliner for the Panthers’ championship-bound season.

Why It Matters

Virginia Union (8-1, 7-0 CIAA) has already clinched a spot in the CIAA Championship Game. Still, the Panthers want more — to finish unbeaten in conference play and send a message before the postseason. Under Coach Alvin Parker, they’ve outscored opponents 411–155, averaging 45.7 points per gameVUU.

Virginia State (6-3, 4-2 CIAA) is out of the title race but not out of the fight. The Trojans would love nothing more than to walk into Richmond and spoil Union’s run. In this rivalry, records reset, and pride becomes everything.

Inside the Numbers

Union leads the CIAA in total offense (509 yards per game) and converts on half its third downs (51%). They’ve scored touchdowns on 77% of red-zone trips while holding the ball for over 31 minutes a gameVUU.

Running back Curtis Allen has been unstoppable — 1,947 yards, 25 touchdowns, and an 8.7-yard average per carry. Quarterback RJ Rosales adds balance with 1,407 yards and 14 touchdowns through the air.

Defensively, Union allows just 17 points per game, giving up only seven rushing touchdowns all season.

Virginia State brings balance and danger. Quarterback Rahsaan Matthews Jr. has thrown for 2,216 yards and 20 touchdowns, completing 63% of his passescume (2). The Trojans average 440 total yards per game, powered by Jaylen Pretlow (533 yards, 7 TDs) and Malik Hunter (594 yards, 5 TDs). However, penalties have stalled drives — 86 flags for 765 yards — and their red-zone conversion rate (64%) leaves points on the field.

Players to Watch

Allen is the headliner. No one in HBCU football or Division II has found the end zone more often. His combination of patience, vision, and burst defines Union’s identity. On defense, Lamumba Howard and Ahmad Ross lead a unit that’s totaled 25 sacks and eight interceptions.

For VSU, Matthews Jr. will have to handle that pressure and find Jaylen Pretlow, whose versatility as a receiver and return man makes him a threat every time he touches the ball.

Hidden Factors

Special teams could shift momentum. Union kicker Brady Myers hasn’t missed an extra point (55-for-55) and has nailed six of seven field goals. For VSU, Pretlow and Carlos Alvarez have combined for 472 kickoff return yards, giving the Trojans a chance to steal field position.

The Atmosphere

Richmond will be electric. Expect the drums of the marching bands to echo down Lombardy Street and the crowd at Hovey Field to be split between maroon and orange. The Battle of I-95 isn’t just a rivalry — it’s an annual family reunion where bragging rights last all year.

Bottom Line

Virginia Union is already in, but perfection is still the goal. A win keeps the Panthers rolling toward the title game. For Virginia State, the motivation is simple — walk into there trap and takeover there trap.

For Curtis Allen, it’s deeper. The Petersburg kid who became a star now has the chance to finish the job in his backyard — against the city that once claimed him. Always an exciting HBCU rivalry.