HBCU basketball’s most stylish coach gets extension

Dawn Thornton — HBCU basketball’s most stylish coach — is staying put. Alabama A&M head women’s basketball coach Dawn Thornton has agreed to a three-year contract extension after delivering the most successful season in program history at the NCAA Division I level. The move solidifies Thornton’s place as one of the brightest coaching minds and boldest personalities in all of HBCU sports.

Vice President and Director of Athletics Dr. Paul A. Bryant praised Thornton’s transformative impact on The Hill. “Coach Dawn Thornton has brought a new era of excellence to Alabama A&M women’s basketball,” Bryant said. “Her commitment to developing student-athletes both on and off the court, her strategic acumen, and her passion for HBCU athletics have made an immediate impact.”

In just one season, Thornton guided the Bulldogs to a 21-11 overall record and a 14-4 mark in the Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC), earning a berth in the Women’s National Invitation Tournament (WNIT). The 21 victories marked Alabama A&M’s first 20-win campaign since joining NCAA Division I in 1999 — and only the fifth in the history of the program. It also represented Thornton’s first 20-win season as a head coach, cementing her reputation as both a program builder and culture shifter in HBCU basketball.

For Thornton, who has quickly earned a reputation as one of the most fashionable figures in college hoops, the extension is about more than appearances or wins. “This extension is bigger than basketball,” she said. “It’s about impact, legacy, and purpose. Every day I’m reminded that coaching is about more than winning games. It’s about shaping women into leaders, dreamers, and world changers.”

That mindset has resonated deeply within the HBCU community, where Thornton’s blend of style and substance has made her a rising icon. Her “BIG ENERGY” mantra — as she calls it — reflects a fearless confidence that’s redefining what leadership looks like on the sidelines.

With her new deal in place, Dawn Thornton will lead Alabama A&M into the 2025-26 campaign with even greater expectations. The Bulldogs open the season against Talladega before hosting Ole Miss inside the AAMU Event Center, both streamed live on SWAC TV. If her first year was any indication, Thornton’s tenure promises to be a powerful era — one that continues to elevate HBCU basketball on and off the court.