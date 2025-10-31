SWAC Football Week 10 Preview

The Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC) enters a pivotal weekend that could reshape the championship race. With Prairie View A&M, Texas Southern, Jackson State, Alabama State, and Bethune-Cookman all battling for top-three spots, every game this Saturday carries weight.

All times listed are Eastern Standard Time (EST).

Mississippi Valley State at Bethune-Cookman – 3:00 PM EST | Daytona Beach, FL (SWAC TV)

Records: MVSU (1-6, 0-3) | B-CU (4-4, 3-1)

Kickoff High: 71 °F, mostly sunny

Bethune-Cookman enters on a two-game win streak and remains tied for first in the SWAC East.

Head Coach Raymond Woody praised his team’s growth:

“I’m proud of the guys for persevering and finishing on a good note… they expect to win.”

A win keeps the Wildcats in a three-way tie atop the East standings.

Grambling still has hope in West

Alabama A&M at Grambling State – 3:00 PM EST | Grambling, LA (SWAC TV)

Records: AAMU (4-4, 1-3) | GSU (5-3, 2-2)

Kickoff High: 80 °F, partly sunny

Grambling has won two straight and remains mathematically alive in the West race. Alabama A&M hopes to spoil Grambling’s momentum and snap a two-game conference skid.

SWAC Cross Divisional Showdown

Alabama State at Prairie View A&M – 3:00 PM EST | Prairie View, TX (SWAC TV)

Records: Alabama State (5-2, 3-1) | PVAMU (6-2, 4-0)

Kickoff High: 72 °F, partly cloudy

This cross-divisional showdown could shape both championship races. Prairie View leads the West, while Alabama State is tied atop the East.

Prairie View head coach Tremaine Jackson said,

“We’re teaching people what winning looks like… and we’re focused, laser-focused on this Alabama State team.”

A Prairie View win would nearly clinch the West crown.

Southern at Arkansas-Pine Bluff – 3:00 PM EST | Pine Bluff, AR (SWAC TV)

Records: Southern (1-7, 0-4) | UAPB (3-5, 1-3)

Kickoff High: 78 °F, clear skies

Southern continues searching for its first conference win under interim coach Fred McNair, while Pine Bluff looks to end a two-game slide. Both teams aim to finish strong in November.

Texas Southern a serious contender

Alcorn State at Texas Southern – 3:00 PM EST | Houston, TX (HBCU GO)

Records: Alcorn (2-6, 1-3) | Texas Southern (4-3, 3-1)

Kickoff High: 87 °F, partly cloudy

Texas Southern remains a serious contender for the SWAC West title.

Head Coach C.J. Dishman said,

“We’re expecting the same output — offense, defense, and special teams complementing each other.”

A win keeps the Tigers within one game of division-leading Prairie View A&M.

Jackson State at Florida A&M – 7:00 PM EST | Tallahassee, FL (ESPN+)

Records: JSU (5-2, 3-1) | FAMU (3-4, 2-1)

Kickoff High: 74 °F, humid, chance of showers

This primetime matchup has major implications in the SWAC East.

Jackson State’s T.C. Taylor said,

“We still control our own destiny… It’s all about going down to Tallahassee and executing at a high level.”

FAMU Coach James Kozy added,

“Normally the winner of this game represents the East in the SWAC Championship. It looks like it could be that way again this year.”

SWAC Standings Impact

East Division

Jackson State (3-1) Alabama State (3-1) Bethune-Cookman (3-1)

The East race remains a three-way tie, and all eyes will be on Daytona Beach and Tallahassee to see who emerges on top.

West Division

Prairie View A&M (4-0) Texas Southern (3-1)

Prairie View controls its destiny but faces its toughest test yet in Alabama State. A Texas Southern win over Alcorn would keep the division mathematically open.