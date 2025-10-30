SWAC Commissioner gets high level NCAA Appointment

The NCAA has appointed five new members to its Board of Governors Finance and Audit Committee, with Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC) Commissioner Dr. Charles McClelland among those selected to serve.

The NCAA Board of Governors Finance and Audit Committee oversees the organization’s financial operations and auditing processes. Working under the broader NCAA Board of Governors, the committee ensures fiscal responsibility, reviews financial statements, and upholds financial integrity and transparency across the association.

McClelland’s Historic Appointment

Dr. McClelland expressed his excitement and gratitude following the announcement.

“I’m sincerely honored to be selected as a member of the NCAA Board of Governors Finance and Audit Committee,” McClelland said. “This committee plays a crucial role within the overall governance structure of the NCAA, and I couldn’t be more excited to begin serving the NCAA membership in this capacity.”

McClelland’s appointment adds to his growing list of national leadership roles within collegiate athletics — and further cements his impact as one of the most influential administrators in HBCU sports.

Transforming the SWAC Since 2018

Appointed as the sixth commissioner of the Southwestern Athletic Conference in 2018, McClelland has overseen one of the most transformative eras in league history.

Under his leadership, the SWAC expanded in 2020 with the addition of Florida A&M University and Bethune-Cookman University, growing the conference to 12 member institutions across six states.

The current SWAC lineup includes:

Mississippi: Alcorn State, Jackson State, Mississippi Valley State

Alabama: Alabama A&M, Alabama State

Louisiana: Grambling State, Southern University

Texas: Prairie View A&M, Texas Southern

Arkansas: Arkansas-Pine Bluff

Florida: Florida A&M, Bethune-Cookman

Building a Modern SWAC Headquarters

Among the notable accomplishments during McClelland’s tenure was the purchase of a new corporate headquarters — a three-story office building featuring over 40 individual offices, multiple conference rooms, and state-of-the-art multimedia spaces.

The new facility now serves as the central hub for the league’s business operations, meetings, and digital media production through the SWAC Digital Network.

Expanding Access Through SWAC TV

In 2025, the conference introduced SWAC TV, a digital streaming platform designed to provide fans with broader access to live events and original content from across its 18 sponsored sports.

Available on multiple streaming devices, SWAC TV serves as a modern extension of the league’s growing media presence — part of McClelland’s continued effort to expand visibility and engagement for HBCU athletics on national platforms.

NCAA Leadership Beyond the SWAC

Beyond his SWAC duties, McClelland continues to break barriers nationally. In 2019, he joined the NCAA Division I Men’s Basketball Committee, which is responsible for selecting, seeding, and bracketing the field for the NCAA Tournament.

In 2022, McClelland made history once again when he was named chair of the committee for the 2023–24 season — becoming the first person representing an HBCU league or institution to ever lead the committee.

He is also a former member of the NCAA Leadership/Management Council, one of the NCAA’s highest-ranking policymaking bodies during his tenure. That council helped shape NCAA strategic direction, advised the Board of Directors, and established general policies and administrative bylaws.