Snoop Dogg pulls up for surprise visit to HBCU

Jackson State students got an unexpected visit from a hip-hop legend this week. During a campus event focused on HIV awareness, none other than Snoop Dogg made a surprise appearance as part of GLAAD’s “Generation Z and HIV: Human Issue. Southern Solution. HBCU Tour.”

The rapper, actor, and cultural icon sat down for a fireside chat with GLAAD’s Director of Local News: U.S. South, Darian Aaron, to talk about the intersection of hip-hop, HIV awareness, and LGBTQ representation in media.

Yes, Snoop Dogg was at Jackson State University!



Spectrum at JSU hosted GLAAD’s “Generation Z & HIV: An HBCU Tour,” making JSU the first institution on GLAAD’s HBCU Tour. The event was sponsored by Gilead Sciences.



Thank you for stopping by #THEEiLove! pic.twitter.com/LhwG7fUOgT — Jackson State U. (@JacksonStateU) October 28, 2025

The energy wasn’t just about Snoop pulling up — the conversation dug deep. Advocates and health leaders from across Mississippi took the mic to keep it real about what’s still happening with HIV, breaking down the facts on prevention, treatment, and how to protect yourself and your community.

“HIV in Black communities is far from over,” said Aaron. “Black people in the South — no matter who they are or who they love — remain at disproportionate risk. The tour helps students learn that HIV is preventable with an injection or daily pill, and it’s both survivable and untransmittable with proper treatment.”

Snoop Dogg has brought major attention to the cause, reinforcing the message that awareness and education still matter — especially on HBCU campuses leading the charge for change in the South.