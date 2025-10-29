HBCU coach to buy tickets for government shutdown-impacted fans

The federal government shutdown has had a tremendous impact on thousands of people — but one HBCU coach is looking to provide some assistance. Prairie View A&M head coach Tremaine Jackson has agreed to pay for 100 tickets for furloughed government workers for his team’s next game.



Jackson made the announcement via Twitter on Wednesday afternoon.

“What’s up Panther Nation. It’s your head coach Tremaine Jackson,” Jackson said standing on the football field. “Big game on “The Hill” this weekend. Your Panthers vs. the Alabama State Hornets. We need you there.”

He encouraged fans to buy their tickets to the game online — which had still not sold out.

“This week, we’re doing something special. If you’ve — in any way — been affected by the government shutdown, all you have to do is come to will-call with your federal ID. And I’m going to personally buy your ticket to the game,” Jackson said. “That way you guys can get out and have a good time, watch a great football game. Saturday at 2 PM, can’t wait to see you there. Go Panthers.”

Jackson making noise in the HBCU world and beyond

Jackson has been making noise since he arrived at the HBCU on the heels of a Division II national championship appearance at Valdosta State. Last week he made waves when he admonished his fans to sell out the team’s homecoming game. That effort fell short as the 11,427 fans that attended was well short of the 16,000 capacity for Blackshear Field.



But this effort is a way of outreach for those in the Houston area who have been impacted by the government shutdown, which started this month and threatens to move into November.

The game is a matchup of two of the top HBCU programs as Prairie View A&M is 6-2 and 4-0 in the SWAC while Alabama State is 5-2, 3-1 in SWAC play.