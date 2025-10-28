MacKenzie Scott donates $42 million to Mississippi HBCU



Alcorn State University, a Lorman, MS-based HBCU, has received a record-setting $42 million unrestricted donation from philanthropist MacKenzie Scott, marking the largest single gift in the university’s 154-year history. The contribution reflects Scott’s second major investment in Alcorn, following a $25 million gift in 2020, bringing her total support for the institution to $67 million.

A Transformational Gift for a Historic HBCU

“This is a historic moment for Alcorn State University as we celebrate the largest single donation in our university’s history,” said Dr. Tracy M. Cook, president of Alcorn State University. “We are immensely grateful for Ms. MacKenzie Scott’s continued investment in Alcorn, our students, and our mission to create access.”



Founded in 1871 as the nation’s oldest public historically Black land-grant university, Alcorn State has long been a pillar of educational opportunity in Mississippi and beyond. The unrestricted nature of MacKenzie Scott’s latest $42 million gift gives the university flexibility to address its most pressing needs—ranging from scholarships and faculty development to capital improvements and student success initiatives.

Building on a Legacy of Impact

Scott’s 2020 donation of $25 million helped launch new scholarships, including the Rep. Alyce Clarke Mississippi First Scholarship program, supported faculty endowments, and advanced capital projects aligned with Alcorn’s strategic plan. Her continued generosity underscores the growing confidence in Alcorn’s leadership, vision, and impact as a leading HBCU.

“Receiving another record transformational gift within five years is both a powerful affirmation of Alcorn’s impact and a charge to all Alcornites to help accelerate our work for student success, campus sustainability, and enrollment growth,” said Dr. Marcus D. Ward, senior vice president for institutional advancement and executive director of the ASU Foundation.

Investing in the Future of Alcorn State

University leaders will collaborate with the ASU Foundation to strategically allocate the $42 million across initiatives that strengthen the university’s infrastructure, enhance academic programs, and expand access for future generations.

“This gift opens a new chapter for Alcorn State,” President Cook said. “We will use every dollar to support students, strengthen the university, and serve Mississippi and the nation for generations to come.”

With MacKenzie Scott’s latest contribution, Alcorn State University joins a growing list of HBCUs benefiting from her historic philanthropy—one that continues to transform the landscape of higher education and expand opportunity for Black students nationwide.