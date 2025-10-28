HBCU Basketball: CIAA Women’s Team Looks to 3-Peat

Liv 4 Hoops is previewing HBCU basketball for 2025-2026. This is the CIAA women’s basketball preview.

It’s that time again. The nets are going up, and the sound of basketballs echoing through gyms signals basketball season is here. If there’s one thing we know, women’s basketball has been here, it’s rising and it’s surging. From packed college arenas to WNBA playoff viewership climbing every year, the women’s game is commanding attention and respect.

In the CIAA, the momentum is no different.

This year’s CIAA Women’s Basketball Media Day gave us a front-row seat to what’s shaping up to be an exciting 2025-26 season. With six new head coaches – some familiar names returning, others stepping into the CIAA for the first time – and a strong cast of returning talent, the competition is as deep as ever. But make no mistake: Fayetteville State still holds the crown.. And it’s hungry to keep it.

An HBCU/D2 Powerhouse: The Reign of Fayetteville State

Fayetteville State has ruled the CIAA for two straight seasons, and now the question looms: can they pull off the three-peat?

“I recruit those types of players that love that type of pressure,” said FSU head coach Tyreece Brown. “We’re the hunted, but we still have to hunt.”

Coach Brown, who is 2-for-2 in CIAA titles since taking over, isn’t satisfied with just winning, he is building a dynasty. Despite being the team everyone is chasing, FSU is focused on staying sharp.

“We are starting over fresh like we haven’t won everything… every one is hungry.”

With three players on the All-CIAA Preseason team – Talia Trotter, KaNyah O’Neal, and Nyah Wilkins – FSU has the firepower and the defensive DNA (top 2 defense in the league the past two seasons) to do it again. Pressure builds with success, and every team in the CIAA has them circled. FSU is looking to become the first CIAA women’s basketball program to win three consecutive titles since Shaw did it from 2011-2014.

Six New Coaches, Endless Possibilities

This season brings a fresh wave of leadership across the league with six new head coaches at Winston-Salem State, Shaw, Johnson C. Smith, Virginia State, Virginia Union and Lincoln (PA).

Here’s how each is approaching the moment:

Tierra Terry is taking over at her alma mater. (Steven J. Gaither/HBCU Gameday)

Winston-Salem State: Old Blood, New Tricks

WSSU turns to one of its own, Tierra Terry, a former player and assistant who’s back to lead her alma mater.

“I don’t let anyone wear my jersey,” she said. “I have a very BIG passion for Winston-Salem State and what we are trying to do.”

Terry brings with her last season’s CIAA Rookie of the Year, Maia Charles, and a fiery vision to climb up from a middle of the pack preseason ranking.

“The preseason rankings don’t matter as much.. It matters how you finish.”

Virginia State: Keep Competing

Millette Green isn’t interested in predictions. The new coach at VSU takes over a talented squad.

“I try to not talk about the past. I don’t get caught in preseason rankings. We just want to be a better team each and every day.”

While uncertainty surrounds how the new squad will gel, expect competitiveness from a program that’s used to winning.

Virginia Union: Experience Returns

Alico Dunk is back coaching in the CIAA, this time leading VUU after a successful stint elsewhere.

“Biggest key for us is to be consistent. We need to be consistent on both ends of the floor… I’m leaning on returners to give us what we need.”

With Dunk’s track record and championship experience, don’t sleep on VUU making noise in a Northern Division full of new blood.

Shaw: Interim, But Intentional

Shaw’s interim coach Lou Hamilton knows the system, he’s been here as associate head coach, and he’s focused on accountability.

“We are preparing every day for the tournament… if we push each other, we can be great.”

Returning the nation’s top shot blocker certainly does not hurt.

Johnson C. Smith: New Era, Steady Work

Vanessa Taylor is already a legend in CIAA. Now JCSU’s third head coach in two seasons, she is all about building something lasting.

“We have just been working every day. The proof will be in our work.. Win the day each day.”

They may be picked near the bottom, but Taylor’s message is clear: this team is buying in.

Lincoln (PA): Identity Reset

With a new coach at the helm, Lincoln has the chance to reset its identity. It’s a clean slate, a change to building something powerful from the ground up in a crowded Northern Division.

The Rest of the League:

Bowie State: Blueprint to Win

After a 19-10 season and returning 9 players, Shade Swan knows what it takes to stay apace in the league.

“We have a core group returning… Everyone who returns knows the expectations.”

But losing a nearly 20 ppg scorer hurts. The question is: who steps up?

Livingstone: Building Momentum

“I am liking my roster,” said Queen Smith. “We have a great nucleus of 8 returners.”

They had the top offense last year in the conference and went 7-3 in the division. If their returners and newbies lock in defensively, this could be the Lady Blue Bear’s season to make the jump to the top.

Claflin: Steady Growth

Jenkins has taken Claflin from sub .500 to back-to-back winning seasons. With seven returners and key portal pickups, they could challenge FSU for that top spot.

Defense is their identity, not it’s about multiple players scoring consistently for them: inside and out.

Elizabeth City State: Total Reset

12 new players. Yes, twelve.

“They don’t know my roster at all.. Meet us in Vaughan, how bout that?” Ebony Tanner said.

It’s a full rebuild, but with many fresh faces, anything can happen.

Bluefield State: Find Balance

Paul Davis has a 3-heavy team that fired up 650+ threes last season, but defense let him down. “This isn’t our first time being picked last… we’re excited about the year.”



With Jasmine Jenkins (All-CIAA preseason pick) returning, BSU is looking for momentum, and stops.

HBCU basketball’s toughest conference?

The CIAA has always been a competitive conference in Division II hoops. But this year? The stakes feel higher. With new coaches, experienced returners, and programs hungry for that top spot, the road to the championship will be anything but easy.

Fayetteville State may have the target on its back, but this historic HBCU league is far from predictable. Will the Broncos complete the 3-peat? Or will a new queen rise to the throne?

One time, and tip-offs, will tell.

