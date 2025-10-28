HBCU responds to BLEXIT homecoming controversy

Hampton University is the latest HBCU to have a run-in with BLEXIT during its homecoming as it claims its filming was ‘shut down.’ According to the university’s official statement, this was not an issue of silencing BLEXIT at an HBCU—they did not meet the institution’s clearly defined policies for campus access, vendor participation, or media activity.

Hampton University emphasizes that as a private institution, it has an obligation to know who enters campus, for what purpose, and how they can be contacted in case of emergency. The statement notes that BLEXIT did not complete the required Homecoming vendor application nor pay the associated fees. Out of 36 applications submitted, 18 were approved; BLEXIT’s application was not among the approved.

As the university put it: this was “not a matter of suppression; it was a matter of safety, procedure, and fairness.” Hampton says many vendors were informed in the week prior to Homecoming that walk-on participation would not be accommodated if deadlines were missed, and that unauthorized individuals would be escorted off private property.

Why is this significant for an HBCU setting? Homecoming at a historically Black college like Hampton draws thousands of alumni, students, and community members. Hampton notes that nearly 15,000 people attended this year’s Homecoming events. Effective crowd management, vendor coordination and guest safety depend on clear protocols. Without full adherence to these protocols—even from groups seeking to engage—a campus community can be exposed to risk.

What is BLEXIT? And Why HBCU Homecomings?

What is BLEXIT and how did this matter play out at the HBCU? BLEXIT is a conservative?leaning movement that encourages Black Americans to “exit” the Democratic Party and embrace principles like economic independence, faith, free markets and family values. The group has been active on HBCU campuses, especially during Homecoming season, through its “Educate to Liberate” tour. At Hampton University, their prior announcement of a campus stop generated debate among students and administrators about timing, intentions, and campus tradition.

Hampton University’s position is that any organization—including BLEXIT—is welcome on campus provided it follows the established protocols. Because this particular group did not meet the application or fee requirements, their participation could not be authorized. The university maintains that it treated their attempt like any other vendor or media group seeking access during its busiest weekend.

In summary: Hampton University’s response underscores that at an HBCU, the preservation of tradition, safety, and orderly process matters just as much as open dialogue and diverse perspectives. The institution’s message is clear—if you want to engage with the community during a marquee event like Homecoming, you must play by the rules. The university remains committed to ensuring that its campus remains secure, welcoming and respectful to all, while preserving the rights of groups to engage when they follow campus policy.