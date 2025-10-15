MacKenzie Scott gives $63 million to single HBCU

Philanthropist MacKenzie Scott has once again made history with a transformative $63 million gift to an HBCU —Morgan State University. This gift reaffirms her commitment to the institution’s mission and momentum. This latest contribution—her second to the Baltimore-based university in less than five years—brings her total giving to Morgan State to an unprecedented $103 million.

A Transformative Gift for an Ascending HBCU

MacKenzie Scott’s newest donation is an unrestricted investment, giving Morgan State the flexibility to strengthen its endowment, expand student support initiatives, and advance its status as a leading research and community-focused institution. The university, now the nation’s third-largest HBCU, continues to gain national attention for its rapid growth, innovation, and commitment to social impact.

“MacKenzie Scott’s renewed investment in Morgan is a resounding testament to the work we’ve done to drive transformation,” said David K. Wilson, president of Morgan State University. “To receive one historic gift was an incredible honor; to receive two speaks volumes about the confidence she has in our institution’s stewardship and trajectory.”

A Legacy of Impact

Scott’s first $40 million donation in 2020 was the largest single gift in Morgan State’s history and helped launch the “Leading the World Endowment Fund,” the university’s first unrestricted endowment. That funding has already borne fruit—spurring the creation of the Center for Urban Health Equity, the National Center for the Elimination of Educational Disparities, and endowed faculty chairs in cybersecurity and brain science.

According to Endia DeCordova, vice president for institutional advancement, “Our thoughtful stewardship of her initial gift has strengthened Morgan’s capacity to grow our endowment and create meaningful opportunities for our students. This new transformative contribution—and her continued trust—affirm that we are not only rising but leading.”

Continuing a Culture of Growth

Morgan State’s disciplined financial management has earned top credit ratings (A+ from S&P and A1 from Moody’s), helping to attract major donors like MacKenzie Scott. The university also recently announced plans for the nation’s first public, nonprofit M.D. program at an HBCU, further cementing its reputation as an innovator in higher education.

“This investment will allow us to accelerate our momentum,” Wilson said. “We’re breaking barriers, advancing equity, and fulfilling our vision to become one of the top public research universities in the country—without losing our soul.”