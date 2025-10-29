Florida State welcomes Charlie Ward home in FAMU debut

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Charlie Ward, once a star at Florida State University, returned to his hometown arena Sunday — this time as the head coach of Florida A&M University’s (FAMU) men’s basketball team.

In the early 1990s, Ward was a dual-sport standout at FSU, excelling under legendary football coach Bobby Bowden and men’s basketball coach Pat Kennedy. His football brilliance reached its peak in 1993, when he led the Seminoles to their first-ever national championship and captured the Heisman Trophy — the first in school history. On the hardwood, Ward was known for his tenacious defense and sharp shooting, still holding the FSU record for career steals.

This weekend, Ward’s return marked a new chapter in Tallahassee sports history. His Rattler squad faced the Seminoles in a preseason exhibition at the Donald L. Tucker Civic Center — the very same court where Ward once dazzled fans as a player. The matchup rekindled the city’s cross-town rivalry and drew a lively crowd of 5,527, creating an atmosphere more like a regular-season showdown than an exhibition.

Florida State ultimately prevailed 88–54, but the night was about more than the score. Ward’s Rattlers showed flashes of potential and toughness that promise to serve them well in Southwestern Athletic Conference play. Forward Tyler Shirley led the team with 25 points on 11-of-21 shooting, marking an impressive return after an injury-shortened 2024–25 season. He was the only Rattler to score in double figures, but contributions from six other players reflected a growing depth on the roster.

Perhaps most impressive was the Rattlers’ resilience. When the game seemed to be slipping away in the second half, Ward’s team tightened up defensively and forced an FSU timeout — a testament to the discipline and fight that the Heisman winner now instills from the sideline.

Before tip-off, the moment became even more historic. FSU retired Ward’s No. 12 basketball jersey, making him the first athlete in school history to have numbers retired in two varsity sports — joining his already-retired No. 17 football jersey. The ceremony featured both FSU and FAMU presidents, Ward’s parents, and his wife, Tonja, as the crowd rose in thunderous applause celebrating a legend’s homecoming.

For Charlie Ward, Sunday was more than a game. It was a bridge between past glory and future promise — a hometown hero leading a new generation, right where his story began.