DeSean Jackson Leads Del State to first MEAC win since 2022

In a game that felt like an HBCU classic, DeSean Jackson and Delaware State delivered a statement victory. The Hornets knocked off defending MEAC co-champion North Carolina Central University (NCCU), 45–38, on the road at the Eagles’ homecoming. It was Delaware State’s first win in Durham since 1977 and their first MEAC victory since 2022.

Behind a balanced offense and a relentless defense, the Hornets rallied from a three-point halftime deficit to secure one of the most impressive HBCU football wins of the year.

Statistics 1 2 3 4 OT Total

Kaiden Bennett and NyGhee Lolley Lead the Charge

Quarterback Kaiden Bennett set the tone early. He threw for 212 yards and three touchdowns, confidently spreading the ball. Two of those scores went to receiver NyGhee Lolley, who exploded for 124 yards and three touchdowns on only five catches.

Marquis Gillis powered through on the ground for 108 rushing yards and two scores. His punishing style gave the Hornets a physical edge that kept drives alive and the defense off balance.

DeSean Jackson’s Swagger Shines Through

After the game, head coach DeSean Jackson praised his team’s resilience in a hostile homecoming environment.

“Man, it’s a big one. Hostile environment on the floor,” Jackson said. “They never gave up. There were a lot of ups and downs, and we just kept fighting. It was a hell of a game.”

Jackson smiled before answering when asked what he told his players after NCCU’s late comeback.

“Oh man, I’m like, ‘Damn, here we go again,’” he said. “But we stayed tight. We stayed together as one and overcame. We’ve got players who can do great things when the ball’s in their hands. Today, we fought and found a way to win.”

His mix of honesty and charisma continues to give the Hornets an identity that feels both confident and authentic.

The Hornets Control the Trenches

Delaware State’s fight showed in every stat line. The Hornets outgained the Eagles on the ground 241–105 and dominated time of possession. They also converted seven of 14 third downs, showing poise when it mattered most.

Defensively, Na’Shawn Biggs and Dasheen Jackson led a front seven that refused to let Central find rhythm late in the game. Their constant pressure forced hurried throws and stalled several key drives.

North Carolina Central Keeps It Close

Even in defeat, NCCU showed its trademark firepower. Quarterback Walker Harris passed for 354 yards and two touchdowns, keeping the Eagles in striking distance. He connected with Chance Peterson for 134 yards and Chauncey Spikes for 72 yards and a score.

Meanwhile, Chris Mosley added 83 rushing yards. Mehki Wall also electrified the home crowd with 157 kick return yards, including a 55-yard burst that helped set up a fourth-quarter touchdown.

The Eagles couldn’t overcome Delaware State’s control and composure down the stretch despite that late surge.

This win meant more than just a boost in the standings for Coach Jackson and Delaware State. It was a statement of belief — a sign that the Hornets’ rebuild is ahead of schedule.

“We had one goal coming in here — to win a football game,” Jackson said. “They played a great game, but we finished. That’s what we’re here for. Let’s go.”

With this victory, Delaware State not only shakes up the MEAC race but also puts the rest of HBCU football on notice. Under Jackson’s leadership, the Hornets are for real — and they’re ready to make noise all November long.