Winston-Salem State set to hire new Athletic Director

Winston-Salem State University (“WSSU”) announced today that Athletics Director Etienne Thomas has submitted her resignation, effective December 31, 2025. She will begin transition duties in the coming weeks to help maintain continuity in the athletics department.

Background: Thomas Hired in 2019 After Strong HBCU Track Record

Thomas was originally named WSSU’s Director of Athletics in November 2019, bringing to the role experience as AD at Kentucky State University and a diverse background at several HBCUs, including Howard University and North Carolina Central University. Her hiring marked a strategic move by WSSU to energize its athletics program and compete strongly within the CIAA.

Key Contributions of Thomas at Winston-Salem State

Chancellor Bonita J. Brown, J.D. expressed gratitude for Thomas’s leadership, highlighting her achievements such as:

Growth in athletic scholarships across multiple sports

Revitalizing the “HORN$ Program” (the university’s fundraising and donor engagement initiative in athletics)

Achieving several conference championship titles under WSSU’s umbrella

Leading successful coaching searches and hiring key staff

Implementing a CRM (Customer Relationship Management) system for athletics to improve operations and donor engagement

Etienne Thomas

Football Program Performance Under Thomas’s Tenure

During Thomas’s six-year tenure, the WSSU football program wasn’t able to establish itself as a CIAA contender under head coach Robert Massey, who has led the team since 2019.

2021: 3–6 record

3–6 record 2022: 3–6 record

3–6 record 2023: 4–6 record

4–6 record 2024: 7–3 record, marking the program’s best season since 2017

7–3 record, marking the program’s best season since 2017 2025: Currently 4–5 after a 52–27 loss to Johnson C. Smith on Oct. 25.

While the Rams showed growth last season, a new Athletics Director will likely evaluate all programs—meaning a change in football leadership could follow as part of a broader vision for WSSU Athletics.

Leadership Transition: Eric Burns Named Interim AD

Effective immediately, Eric Burns—Deputy Athletics Director and CFO at Winston-Salem State—has been named Interim Athletics Director. The university has announced plans to launch a national search in the coming days for Thomas’s permanent successor. During the transition, WSSU will continue to prioritize support for student-athletes, coaches, staff, and donors.