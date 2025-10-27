North Carolina A&T Finally Exhales after Comeback Win at Home

North Carolina A&T didn’t just win on Saturday — it finally exhaled. Under a cool, clear sky at Truist Stadium, the Aggies gathered in the sweetest look in football: the Victory Formation. It was the first time A&T knelt out a home game in more than two years, and it landed like a release valve for an HBCU fan base that has waited, worried, and still showed up anyway.

Statistics 1 2 3 4 OT Total

A Fourth-Quarter Surge for the Ages

North Carolina A&T staged a furious comeback to knock off Campbell University 28–24 in East Greensboro. Down 21–7 early in the fourth, the Aggies needed a spark — and got three.

Quarterback Kevin White muscled in from three yards out to make it a one-score game, then watched Elijah Kennedy turn special teams into fireworks. Kennedy ripped a 96-yard punt return to tie it with 6:12 left, then answered Campbell’s late field goal with an 85-yard kickoff return just 20 seconds later. Andrew Brown’s PAT gave the Aggies the lead for good, and the defense did the rest.

It marked A&T’s second-ever CAA victory since joining the league and lifted the program to 2–2 in conference play (2–6 overall) under head coach Shawn Gibbs in his first season — progress measured not just in wins, but in resilience.

Let us say it again:



Elijah Kennedy. The FIRST Aggie to return a punt and a kickoff for touchdowns in the same game.



Rewrote history. #AggiePride pic.twitter.com/AJLQnASWbN — N.C. A&T Athletics (@NCATAGGIES) October 27, 2025

Defense and Discipline Define the Finish

Campbell owned the stat sheet — outgaining A&T 375–221 in total yards and holding the ball for nearly 34 minutes — but the Aggies owned the moments. White finished 12-of-20 for 133 yards and a touchdown to Michael Carlock-Williams, adding another score on the ground. Running back Wesley Graves provided steady balance, churning out 73 yards on 14 carries to keep the chains moving when it mattered most.

On defense, Joshua Iseah anchored the unit with 11 tackles, while Marquis Hood supplied two sacks and a pair of tackles for loss. The front seven limited Campbell to just 63 rushing yards on 32 attempts, forcing the Fighting Camels to rely on the arm of Kamden Sixkiller, who threw for 312 yards and two touchdowns but couldn’t break through when the game hung in the balance.

Special Teams Swing the Game

The return units were the difference — stacking 248 combined yards and two touchdowns when Truist Stadium needed a jolt. Kennedy’s heroics turned a quiet crowd of 7,468 HBCU football fans into a wall of sound that carried through the final whistle. When the offense jogged back out and White took that final snap, helmets tilted toward the scoreboard, it meant more than just ending a skid.

It meant North Carolina A&T already has as many wins as it posted in both 2023 and 2024 — and finally found a way to close out a home game.

Building Back in the CAA

This wasn’t just a win but a step forward for one of the most storied programs in HBCU football. The Aggies showed they can rise to the occasion, fight adversity, and reclaim their identity under Coach Gibbs.

On this night, North Carolina A&T didn’t just take a knee. It took a breath — and a step forward to becoming the program it once was.