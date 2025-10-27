Former HBCU player wins multi-million dollar lawsuit against NCAA

A South Carolina jury has ordered the NCAA to pay $18 million to former HBCU football player Robert Geathers, who played at South Carolina State University from 1977 to 1980. The verdict found the NCAA negligent for failing to warn him about the long-term risks of concussions.

The jury awarded $10 million to Robert Geathers and $8 million to his wife, Debra Geathers, following a civil trial in Orangeburg County.

Doctors testified that the 68-year-old former HBCU defensive end suffers from dementia and shows symptoms consistent with Chronic Traumatic Encephalopathy (CTE) — a degenerative brain disease linked to repeated head trauma in football players.

How the Jury Reached Its Decision

Jurors concluded that the NCAA unreasonably increased the risk of harm to Geathers beyond what’s inherent to football. They also found the organization breached its duty to protect players’ health and safety.

Attorney Bakari Sellers, who represented the Geathers family, argued that the NCAA knew about concussion dangers as early as the 1930s but failed to warn players — particularly at HBCUs like South Carolina State.

“All of the information they knew, they withheld,” Sellers told jurors. “Their job was to keep the boys safe.”

NCAA’s Response and Next Steps

The NCAA said it disagreed with the verdict and plans to file post-trial motions or appeal if necessary. It emphasized that it has won all other jury trials on similar concussion-related claims.

NCAA attorney Andy Fletcher maintained that football inherently involves head impacts and that Geathers’ other medical issues may explain his dementia symptoms.

“There’s going to be head hits,” Fletcher said. “That’s inherent to the game. You can’t take head hits out of football.”

Why This Case Matters for HBCU Athletes

This landmark decision could have a major impact on HBCU sports and college football nationwide. It raises questions about how governing bodies protect players at smaller institutions and whether the NCAA’s historic approach to concussion safety adequately served HBCU athletes.

For former players and current athletes, this case highlights the growing recognition of long-term brain injuries in college sports and the responsibility of institutions to ensure player safety.