HBCU basketball program has men’s and women’s squads ranked

When talking about the best HBCU basketball programs, regardless of divisions, Langston University has to be at or near the top. Year after year, Langston continues to prove its basketball programs aren’t just strong – they are nationally elite. The Lions have built something special in the Sooner Athletic Conference (SAC), representing HBCUs with excellence, pride and consistency on both the men’s and women’s sides.

Both programs enter the 2025-26 season in the national spotlight, as the Langston men and women each earned spots in the NAIA Coaches’ Top 25 Preseason Poll. The men open the year ranked #4 in the nation (receiving one first place vote), while the women come in at #11 – making Langston the only HBCU program with both teams ranked in the Top 15 nationally.

Langston Women: A New Era of Excellence Under Chris Vincent

On the women’s side, the rise has been just as impressive and just as dominant. Under first year head coach Chris Vincent, who previously served on LU men’s staff, the Langston women’s basketball team turned heads nationwide in 2024-25. The Lady Lions went 31-3 overall and 22-2 in conference play, capturing both the SAC Regular Season and Postseason Championships.



The historic run carried them to NAIA Round of 16, where they narrowly fell to the #1 team in the nation by just four points. Now, with experience, depth, and new talent, they’re ready to build on that momentum.



Langston’s women open the year as the outright #1 team in the SAC Preseason Poll, earning 121 points and 11 of 12 first place votes. Vincent and his staff reloaded the roster with an impressive mix of transfers from schools like Tulsa and D1 HBCUs in Jackson State, Alabama A&M, UAPB, and JUCO players from across the country. It’s clear that Langston isn’t just competing, they’re dominating.



Langston Men: Built for Greatness Under Chris Wright

Despite what some called a “down year” in 2024-25, the term feels almost disrespectful when you look at the numbers. The Langston men’s basketball team, under Head Coach Chris Wright, finished the season 26-8 overall and 17-7 in SAC play, captured the Sooner Athletic Conference Tournament Championship, and advanced to the NAIA Round of 16. That came just one season after getting about as close as you can get to a national championship.

For most programs, that would be considered an amazing season. For Langston, it was simply business as usual. That’s what happens when you’ve built a true powerhouse in college basketball. Wright, now entering his fourth season at the helm, has established a culture of winning and player development that continues to attract top talent out of the transfer portal year after year.

Heading into this season, the Lions are tied for first in the SAC Preseason Poll with Nelson, each receiving 113 total points. While Nelson edged Langston in first-place votes (6 to 5), there’s little doubt that Wright’s team remains the program to beat. They’ve consistently recruited high-level talent and maintained national recognition across multiple seasons. A true testament to the culture and program Coach Wright has built at the only HBCU in Oklahoma.



Carrying the HBCU Torch in the SAC and beyond

As the only HBCU in the Sooner Athletic Conference, Langston carries more than just its own pride into each game. It also carries the culture of and represents HBCUs on a national stage.

Both Wright and Vincent understand the weight and responsibility of that platform. They’ve built programs that not only win but also uplift. And the basketball programs are setting a standard for what HBCU athletics can look like when tradition meets ambition.

