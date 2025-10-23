Deion Sanders glad NFL stars ‘humble’ enough to coach HBCUs

Michael Vick and DeSean Jackson are following in the footsteps of Deion Sanders as former NFL stars as HBCU football coaches. The current Colorado head football coach got his start at Jackson State, and he was asked his thoughts on the former Philadelphia Eagles stars.



“To have two young brothers that had tremendous careers in professional football ball — to come down and humble themselves — and coach at HBCUs…it’s been truly impactful.”



Many people will take issue with Sanders’ using the term “humble.” As both former NFL stars had never been head coaches and are now in charge of Division I (FCS) programs — Vick at Norfolk State and DeSean Jackson at Delaware State.

Deion Sanders made a splash in 2020 when he was named head coach at Jackson State. After a short season the following spring he led JSU to back-to-back SWAC titles and Celebration Bowl appearances. He was then hired to take over Colorado who he led to nine wins in his second season. Former Heisman Trophy winner Eddie George charted a similar path. In a few years he took Tennessee State to the FCS playoffs before getting an FBS job.

Vick is off to a rough start as his team is currently 1-6 heading into its homecoming game. Delaware State, conversely, is 4-3 having already doubled its win totals from the previous two seasons.

Sanders says he keeps in touch with both men and that he and Jackson also bond over fishing. He also says there are more former NFL stars who would love to get into coaching.

“I love it because they’re paving the way and opening doors for so many other athletes that desire — you have no idea how many calls I get with former NFL players that want to coach.”