Las Vegas gets a taste of HBCU football bluebloods

Las Vegas — When it comes to HBCU football, few matchups carry the weight and history of Jackson State and Grambling State. This weekend, that tradition takes a new stage — under the bright lights of Las Vegas, as the two storied programs meet in the Las Vegas Classic at Allegiant Stadium. Both head coaches, Jackson State’s T.C. Taylor and Grambling State’s Mickey Joseph, made it clear during this week’s SWAC coaches call that the biggest challenge might not be the opponent — it might be the distractions that come with Sin City.



For Taylor, whose Jackson State team enters the weekend 5-1 and ranked among the top HBCU and FCS programs in the country, the message has been consistent: treat the trip like business.



“Vegas is still going to be Vegas,” Taylor said. “It’s just my staff and myself — we’ve got to do a good job of keeping these guys locked in. They understand for us, it’s a big conference game. You know, a team that spanked us pretty good last year when we went down to Grambling, so we’re locked in.”



That sense of focus has defined Taylor’s approach since the Tigers’ bye week. He emphasized that his staff used the extra time to self-scout and tighten execution heading into the final stretch.



“We always talk about getting to this part of the season as our third or fourth quarter,” he said. “We’re right where we want to be — still in control of our own destiny.”

Grambling State up for the challenge

On the other sideline, Grambling State head coach Mickey Joseph is also emphasizing focus, though for slightly different reasons. His team is coming off a 20-16 win over Arkansas–Pine Bluff — one that required resilience after a series of fumbles. Now, Joseph’s biggest concern is helping his players adjust to the travel and atmosphere of Las Vegas. “We’re skipping two time zones,” he explained. “We’ve got to make sure that they listen to what we’re telling them so their bodies will get back in sync come Saturday. It’s going to be more off-the-field things than on-the-field things.”

Joseph, who faced both Ohio State and Jackson State this season, views the matchup as a litmus test for his rebuilding program. “Any time you can play a team of this magnitude, a really good football team, you’ve got to be excited for that opportunity,” he said. “It’s a hill we must climb.”

Jackson State and Grambling State bring HBCU spotlight to Las Vegas

Both teams share a similar message — enjoy the moment, but stay disciplined. Taylor wants his Tigers to remember that every game has championship implications. Joseph wants his G-Men to embrace the challenge of playing an HBCU powerhouse on one of the nation’s grandest stages.

When the lights come on in Las Vegas, the glitz and glamour will fade the moment the whistle blows. Then it will be about what it always is in HBCU football — pride, tradition, and the pursuit of victory between two programs that helped shape the sport’s legacy.