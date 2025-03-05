HBCU ready for title run after third-straight conference crown

LANGSTON – In a thrilling championship showdown at C.F. Gayles Field House, HBCU Langston University claimed its third consecutive Sooner Athletic Conference (SAC) tournament title with a 65-62 victory over Nelson University. The win caps another dominant campaign for head coach Chris Wright and the Lions, who have solidified themselves as one of the most formidable programs in HBCU and NAIA basketball.

The championship game saw Langston (24-7) battle through adversity, trailing 61-60 in the final two minutes. However, the Lions remained poised under pressure. Senior guard Mario McKinney delivered in the clutch with a go-ahead layup, and after crucial defensive stops, Bryce Monroe iced the game at the free-throw line, finishing with a team-high 17 points. Monroe’s performance throughout the tournament earned him SAC Tournament Most Valuable Player honors, while teammate Amoro Lado, who added 10 points in the final, secured a spot on the SAC All-Tournament Team.

This title continues a remarkable stretch for Langston, which has dominated the SAC since the 2022-2023 season. That year, the Lions made history by capturing their first SAC tournament crown, signaling a shift in the program’s trajectory. They followed that up in 2023-2024 with another conference title and an even deeper postseason run, advancing all the way to the NAIA national championship game. Though they fell just short of the ultimate prize, Langston’s efforts put HBCU basketball on full display at the highest level of NAIA competition.

Now, with another championship secured, Langston awaits its next challenge in the NAIA Men’s Basketball Championship. The Lions will learn their national tournament seeding on March 7, with their sights set on making another deep run and bringing an NAIA national title home to Langston University. Under Wright’s leadership, the program has become synonymous with sustained excellence, and with their third straight SAC title, the Lions continue to build on their legacy as one of the premier programs in HBCU basketball.