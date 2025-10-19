HBCU Football: Virginia Union puts on a Show for Homecoming

Virginia Union turned Homecoming Saturday into a celebration of dominance. In front of 9,018 fans at Hovey Field, the Panthers stormed past Lincoln (PA) 66–21 to stay unbeaten in CIAA play and strengthen their spot among the top HBCU programs this season.

The Panthers balanced explosive offense with a relentless defense, improving to 6–1 overall and 4–0 in the CIAA. From start to finish, this was a complete team statement.

Curtis Allen Sets the Tone on the Ground

Running back Curtis Allen set the tempo early and never slowed down. He rushed for 208 yards and three touchdowns on just 24 carries, averaging nearly nine yards per attempt. Allen punished tacklers between the tackles, then broke free on long runs that ignited the Homecoming crowd.

His power and vision gave Virginia Union the rhythm it needed to dominate time of possession and wear down Lincoln’s front seven.

RJ Rosales Leads a Sharp Passing Attack

Quarterback RJ Rosales followed up the ground game with precision through the air. He completed 14 of 20 passes for 247 yards and three touchdowns. Rosales managed the tempo, avoided mistakes, and spread the ball efficiently to multiple receivers.

Keon Davis caught two touchdowns, Zyaire Tart added a 43-yard score, and D’Pauling-Outlaw hauled in a 38-yard strike from backup quarterback Myles Derricott to close the fourth-quarter fireworks.

Lincoln Flashes Fight Before the Storm

Lincoln (PA) made it interesting early. Quarterback Hamas Duren threw three second quarter touchdowns, including a deep 41-yard connection with Kyrie Tyson that cut the Panthers’ lead to 24–21 midway through the second quarter. For a brief stretch, the Lions matched Virginia Union’s energy and pace.

That momentum ended quickly. Union responded with a 42-point barrage that silenced any upset talk and reminded the conference who runs Hovey Field.

Defense Turns Up the Pressure

Once the Panthers settled in, their defense took control. Virginia Union forced four turnovers, including three interceptions and a fumble recovery. Jymere Melendez intercepted two passes for 72 return yards, while Michael Estrada added a sack and forced fumble.

The defense held Lincoln to just 151 rushing yards and limited the Lions to 3-of-12 on third down. The second half was all Maroon and Grey as the Panthers shut out Lincoln for the final two quarters.

By the Numbers

Total Yards: Virginia Union 555 | Lincoln 302

Passing Yards: VUU 300 | LUPA 151

Rushing Yards: VUU 255 | LUPA 151

Turnovers: VUU 1 | LUPA 4

Red-Zone Efficiency: VUU 6-for-6 | LUPA 2-for-2

Virginia Union averaged 8.5 yards per play and converted every red-zone trip into points — a model of offensive efficiency from start to finish.

Homecoming Energy, Championship Focus

Homecoming at Hovey Field was confirmation that Virginia Union looked like a championship team. The Panthers controlled the trenches, played disciplined football, and showcased the depth that separates them from the rest of the CIAA.

As the second half of the season begins, the path to the CIAA title still runs through Richmond. For the home fans, Saturday wasn’t only a win — it was a reminder that HBCU Virginia Union football continues to set the standard.