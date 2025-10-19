HBCU Fraternity Suspended on Homecoming for Alledged Hazing

Southern University has suspended its chapter of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Inc. over hazing allegations, according to a report from WAFB 9 News in Baton Rouge. The decision came during Homecoming Week, one of the most celebrated times on an HBCU campus.

Cease-and-desist issued amid hazing investigation

In a letter sent by the university’s Director of Student Leadership and Engagement to the chapter president. Alpha Phi Alpha was notified that it is “accused of reported hazing allegations in violation of Southern University’s hazing policy,” WAFB reported. The university issued a cease-and-desist order while a full investigation continues.

Under the suspension, the fraternity loses all rights and privileges as an active organization on campus. Members are prohibited from wearing paraphernalia—such as clothing, bags, jewelry, or key chains—that identify the fraternity. The chapter is also banned from reserving space or hosting any events on or off campus.

The letter warns that any violation of the order could impact the fraternity’s future standing. Even if the investigation clears the organization. WAFB 9 reached out for a comment, but as of the publication of this article, no one has released an additional statement.

Southern University’s renewed stance against hazing

The suspension comes as Southern continues addressing the issue of hazing within its campus community. The university saw national attention earlier this year following the death of 20-year-old Caleb Wilson, a mechanical-engineering student and member of the Human Jukebox band.

Wilson died after an off-campus, unsanctioned fraternity event that led the university to halt all membership intake and issue a cease-and-desist order to the Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Inc. chapter. His death prompted a university-wide review of Greek life and a renewed push for student safety.

Southern joins broader HBCU push for accountability

The latest allegations against Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity highlight Southern’s continued effort to enforce its anti-hazing policy. The move reflects a growing trend within the HBCU community. One that emphasises taking firmer stances against hazing and other unsafe initiation practices.

As the investigation continues, Southern University’s actions during homecoming week reinforce a message that resonates across the HBCU community. Hazing and unapproved pledging tactics have no place in campus life, even within the proud traditions of historically Black fraternities and sororities.