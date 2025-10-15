NBA squad signs former HBCU basketball star

Howard University alumnus Steve Settle III became the latest former HBCU star to sign an NBA contract, joining the Miami HEAT, the team announced Tuesday. The signing underscores the growing impact of HBCU programs on the highest levels of the sport, following Settle’s standout collegiate career that began at Howard University and concluded at Temple.

From Howard to the Miami Heat

Steve Settle III made his name as one of the most versatile forwards in HBCU basketball during his time at Howard University, where his length, athleticism, and shooting touch helped lead the Bison back to national prominence. A 6’10” forward, Settle was an All-MEAC selection and a key contributor to Howard’s 2023 MEAC championship and NCAA Tournament appearance—the program’s first in more than 30 years.



After graduating, Settle transferred to Temple University, where he started all 31 games in his lone season with the Owls. He averaged 12.6 points, 6.2 rebounds, 1.7 assists, 1.0 steal, and 1.0 block per game while shooting an efficient 47.8% from the field and 41.6% from three-point range. His consistency on both ends made him one of the American Athletic Conference’s most complete forwards.



Settle also impressed in the NBA Summer League, appearing in five games for the Miami HEAT between the California Classic and the NBA 2K26 Summer League in Las Vegas. He averaged 2.2 points, 2.4 rebounds, and contributed defensively with 1.0 steal and 1.0 block per game. The organization’s faith in his potential has now culminated in an official contract, with Settle set to wear No. 4 for Miami.



Howard forward Steve Settle reacts to a play during the 2022 MEAC Tournament.

Continuing a Family and HBCU Legacy

Settle’s signing carries an intergenerational basketball story. His father, Steven Settle Jr., played at Johnson C. Smith University, another HBCU, in the 1980s. That family tradition of excellence at Black colleges and universities adds a special layer to his professional achievement.



This signing also makes Steve Settle III the second former HBCU player to earn an NBA contract this offseason. Earlier, former Winston-Salem State University guard Javonte Cooke signed with the Portland Trail Blazers after three seasons in the G League. Together, Settle and Cooke symbolize a growing bridge between HBCU programs and the NBA, as more teams recognize the high-level talent emerging from these historic institutions.

Steve Settle Jr. is an HBCU advocate and Johnson C. Smith alumnus.





Settle’s NBA future

Settle’s combination of size, versatility, and defensive instincts fits the Miami HEAT’s culture perfectly—built on effort, development, and discipline. Known for uncovering and polishing overlooked talent, the HEAT could be the ideal environment for the Howard University alum to carve out his niche at the next level.

As the NBA season approaches, Settle’s signing stands as another milestone for HBCU basketball and a testament to the talent pipeline running through programs like Howard University—where the journey from Bison to the big leagues is real.