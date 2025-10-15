HBCU Division II Band Rankings Oct ’25: Big Movers Make Impact

The October edition of the Red Lobster Band of the Year (BOTY) competition shows both change and consistency across the HBCU Division II landscape. For the second straight month, Virginia State University’s “Trojan Explosion” reigns supreme, holding the top spot with a score of 294.2. But the rest of the rankings reveal a fierce reshuffle among the best HBCU bands in the country as the road to Atlanta draws closer.



In September, Fayetteville State, Albany State, and Miles rounded out the top four. This month, Tuskegee University’s “Crimson Pipers” vaulted into second with 285.6 points, while Miles College’s “Purple Marching Machine” climbed to third at 281.1, overtaking both Fayetteville State and Albany State. Fayetteville now sits fourth, while Florida Memorial and Winston-Salem State cracked the top six—illustrating just how competitive the Division II race has become.

Division II Top 10 Overall

1 Virginia State University – Trojan Explosion – 294.2

2 Tuskegee University – Crimson Pipers – 285.6

3 Miles College – Purple Marching Machine – 281.1

4 Fayetteville State University – Marching Bronco Express – 276.0

5 Florida Memorial University – Marching Lions – 272.1

6 Winston-Salem State University – Red Sea of Sound – 270.5

7 Benedict College – Band of Distinction – 269.5

8 Albany State University – Marching Rams Show Band – 258.5

9 Savannah State University – Powerhouse of the South – 258.5

10 Langston University – Marching Pride – 257.0

Movement Across the HBCU Band Map



The biggest story in the October rankings is the upward movement of Tuskegee and Miles, two programs that made significant strides in show design and execution. Tuskegee jumped five spots after ranking seventh in September, while Miles surged from fourth to third thanks to standout percussion and visual consistency.



Fayetteville State, which ranked No. 2 in September, remains in the top tier thanks to its continued strength in Musicality. “We are truly honored by this recognition! This will be very rewarding to our students,” said Professor Austin Chalmers, Director of Bands at Fayetteville State. The Marching Bronco Express continues to earn high marks for tone and balance—a reflection of the musical discipline that defines HBCU excellence.



Meanwhile, Florida Memorial made one of the biggest jumps of any program, rising from ninth to fifth overall. Winston-Salem State’s Red Sea of Sound remained at no. 6 but closed the scoring gap, positioning itself for a potential Top 5 finish in November.

Category Leaders

Musicality: Fayetteville State University

Fayetteville State University Pictures, Drill & Design: Virginia State University

Virginia State University Percussion: Clark Atlanta University

Clark Atlanta University Drum Majors: Virginia State University

Virginia State University Auxiliaries: Tuskegee University



Virginia State continues to impress across multiple categories, winning Pictures, Drill & Design for a second straight month and ranking high in Drum Majors and Auxiliaries. “The Trojan Explosion” earned praise for its dynamic formations and full-bodied sound—a combination that’s kept the band in the top spot from September to October.

“The Band of the Year has had a noticeable and highly valued impact on HBCU band programs,” said Professor Dowell Taylor, BOTY Chair. “Directors tell us the evaluation process gives them a chance to analyze their programs from a new perspective, guided by professionals who understand this art form.”

HBCU Powerhouses on the Rise

For Tuskegee, the return to the upper tier is a significant statement heading into the final BOTY evaluations. The Crimson Pipers, one of the oldest HBCU marching bands in America, showcased stronger auxiliary performances and rhythmic cohesion in October.



Miles College’s Purple Marching Machine, known for its showmanship and precision percussion, continues to set a standard of consistency. Its drumline ranked No. 2 in Division II behind Clark Atlanta, helping propel the band into the top three overall.



Benedict College’s Band of Distinction and Langston University’s Marching Pride both cracked the Top 10, while Albany State and Savannah State tied at eighth—continuing one of the most entertaining rivalries in HBCU band culture.



“The monthly rankings are not just about who’s on top,” explained Don P. Roberts, BOTY Executive Consultant. “They’re designed to help bands grow through professional feedback. Show me a successful program, and I’ll show you one that’s committed to constant learning.”

Teaching, Growth, and Tradition in the HBCU Band World

Beyond the competition, the BOTY framework continues to emphasize education and growth. “The rankings also give credence to band as an academic discipline,” said Dr. Julian White, BOTY Co-Chair. “The bands are improving their musicality in an atmosphere of competitive comradery.”



This educational focus has resonated deeply with students and directors alike. Many HBCU programs use their monthly evaluations as teaching moments—highlighting measurable growth in tone, uniformity, and precision. For some, that’s more valuable than the trophy itself.



Roberts added, “The Band of the Year rankings are not a competition until Atlanta. Until then, bands are only competing with themselves.”

Looking Ahead to November and Atlanta

With one ranking period remaining before the 2025 ESPN Red Lobster Band of the Year Championship at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, the race remains wide open. While Virginia State continues to set the pace, the distance between second and seventh is narrow enough for major shakeups in the November results. The top five bands at the end of the November rankings will be in the running to make it to the championship.



The Crimson Pipers, Purple Marching Machine, and Marching Bronco Express are all within striking distance of the top. Meanwhile, Florida Memorial, Winston-Salem State, and Benedict College have momentum on their side as the fall season winds down.



Professor Taylor summed up the spirit of the BOTY movement perfectly:



“The Band of the Year program isn’t just about who wins—it’s about preserving and advancing the HBCU band tradition. Every rehearsal, every performance, every ranking represents progress for the culture.”