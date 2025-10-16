HBCU Power Move: SpelHouse Makes It Official

It’s official — Morehouse College and Spelman College just locked in the name “SpelHouse.”

The two Atlanta schools trademarked the wordmark, giving one of the most famous names in HBCU culture its own legal protection.

“SpelHouse” has always meant more than geography. It represents family, history, and pride. The name connects generations across the Atlanta University Center. From homecoming weekends to lifelong friendships, it has carried deep meaning for decades. Now that legacy sits under official ownership.

A Legacy Protected

To celebrate, Morehouse and Spelman joined forces with the Collegiate Licensing Company (CLC) and ProStandard on a limited-edition capsule collection.

Fans can find the new gear at campus bookstores or online, just in time for the fall season.

The colleges also launched a design competition for the first official SpelHouse logo.

Students, alumni, and staff can submit designs that capture the energy, history, and unity of both schools.

Protecting HBCU Culture

According to Morehouse’s announcement, the trademark helps both institutions control how the name appears on merchandise and media.

HBCU culture has grown fast, and some outside companies have used school brands without permission.

By securing “SpelHouse,” Morehouse and Spelman ensure the profits and pride stay home.

This move also highlights how HBCUs can turn cultural power into lasting business value.

It shows that ownership matters — not just in classrooms, but in commerce.

Homecoming and the Future of SpelHouse

The timing could not be better. SpelHouse Homecoming 2025 runs October 12–18 in Atlanta.

Expect to see the new trademark and gear all over the AUC.

From the parade to the block parties, the official brand will take center stage.

Together, Morehouse and Spelman are showing the entire HBCU world what leadership looks like.

They are protecting legacy, building brand power, and keeping culture in the right hands.

What do you think is next? To Find out more about a Morehouse collaboration click here.