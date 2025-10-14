Stephen A. Smith, Black Women and The Truth



Stephen A. Smith inspired me to chase truth as a student at Winston-Salem State University and eventually at HBCU Gameday. Two decades later, Smith needs to face the truth about himself.

The Lesson That Started It All

As a student journalist at Winston-Salem State University, I was told that no good journalist is liked by everyone because they tell the truth.



I was told that as a sophomore twenty years ago, during WSSU Homecoming, by Stephen A. Smith.



At that point, Stephen A. Smith was, to me, the pinnacle — the aspiration. He was proof that a student from Winston-Salem State could rise to ESPN and sit across from legends. He was confident, informed and unapologetic — everything I wanted to be. Which makes what he’s allowed himself to become — or perhaps what he’s chosen to embrace — so heartbreaking and disappointing.

From Small Town Dreams to HBCU Reality

Growing up in a small town in North Carolina, I wanted to play sports — basketball, especially. I dreamed of the NBA. But as life and my genetics would have it, that dream didn’t grow as tall as I hoped.



What did grow, though, was my love for the games themselves. I devoured them. I’d take basketball and football magazines to school, flipping through photos and player features while teachers told me to put them away.

When it came time to choose a major, I wasn’t sure what I wanted to do. My uncle suggested sportswriting, seeing how much I loved both words and the games behind them. Around that time, I started noticing a man on ESPN: Stephen A. Smith. He didn’t just talk sports; he reported them — with insight, with authority, and with confidence that made me believe I could do it too.

When I learned he was a graduate of Winston-Salem State University, that pretty much sealed it. I decided that’s where I would go.

Stephen A. Smith was a consistent presence at Winston-Salem State University in the 2000s. (WSSU Photography)

At WSSU, I threw myself into journalism. I joined The News Argus, became the sports editor, and studied under the same professors who once taught Stephen A. Smith — Ms. Marilyn Roseboro and Dr. Valerie Sadler. I was literally walking the same halls, learning from the same voices. I even added my middle initial to my byline.



When Stephen A. returned for Homecoming in 2005, he was already a star at ESPN. Through my editor and our faculty advisor, I got the chance to interview him. He told me something that has stayed with me ever since:

“No good journalist is liked by everyone. If you are, you’re not doing your job.”

Those words became the foundation of my career. They guided me through college and through building HBCU Gameday in 2012. They’ve shaped every hard truth I’ve ever had to tell — even about my own alma mater.

Smith was a consistent presence at the university at that time, as much as he could be from afar. He showed up to talk to students, do promos for the university and helped financially. I became the first and only recipient of the Stephen A. Smith Student Journalist of the Year Award. That meant everything. It validated the path I was on.