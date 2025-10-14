HBCU Basketball: CIAA South Looking To Rise Again

Last week, Liv For Hoops tipped off her HBCU basketball previews with a CIAA North Men’s Review. Here’s what she sees in the CIAA South, which had a run of three consecutive CIAA titles before the CIAA North took the last two.

Claflin: Sky High Expectations

Coach Dunlap has built a system and a culture around defense, effort, and depth. They’ve added more offensive weapons this year, and that’s scary.

“We’re not going to use that (being preseason #2) as motivation. Our work is going to be our motivation,” Dunlap said. “We understand what our goals are each and every year and what we want to obtain…”



This team is about business. Expect them to be in the title conversation deep into February.





Fayetteville State: Sky High Expectations

Devin Hoehn has taken over a successful program after having much success at Bluefield State last season. That included the CIAA Player of the Year, one of the top scoring offenses in all of NCAA Division 2 Basketball, as well as a NCAA D2 National Tournament Appearance. His teams score, they press, and they play fast.

“It’s a new year, new guys, it is different and new for everyone,” Hoehn said at media day. “I love challenges.”



With growing success comes growing expectations. No excuses. Anything less than a top-3 finish is a letdown.



Johnson C. Smith: Can They Build?

Coach Antwain Banks is officially at the helm after serving as interim last season, leading the team to a respectable record after taking over for HBCU basketball’s longest-running coach. But let’s be real, last year’s team just didn’t have the horses. They competed, but lacked the “it factor” depth to rely on when things got tight. Looking for JCSU to have a consistent go-to option.

“Keep stacking days,” Banks said plainly. “One day at a time.”

They’ve got the foundation. They’re building culture. Keep an eye on this squad down the stretch.

Shaw: Show Us You Want It

Last year, Shaw lacked that “dog” mentality as a group and it didn’t seem like winning really mattered on a nightly basis. But now they’ve revamped and reloaded their roster and that includes transfer Avery Huggins – a proven baller.

“We talk about it every day.. Finding our identity,” Shaw head coach Bobby Collins said. “I am a defensive-minded coach, it starts with defense.”

The Bears can be dangerous, but only if everyone buys in.

Livingstone: Close Games or Close Curtains

Ten returners. That’s unheard of, especially in this day and age of college basketball. Chemistry won’t be the issue. Livingstone needs to rely on the non-negotiables and be able to close out games that are must-wins.

“There is more consistency with everyone feeling good,” head coach James Stinson said. “They are accepting their roles and being committed.”

Winston-Salem State: Bounce Back or Stay Down?



Last year was a nightmare. Only 2 conference wins. That is unheard of for Winston-Salem State men’s basketball. WSSU head coach Corey Thompson now has his guys, and they’re eager to flip the narrative.



“You have to go out and prove and especially with what we did last year,” Thompson said. “At the end of the day we are excited for a new year.. New season.”



WSSU has history. Pride. Pressure. Let’s see if one of the most storied HBCU basketball programs in history can get back to respectability.

The Intangibles Matter This Year

This season, like every other, won’t just be about talent. It will also come down to:

Who can execute when it matters most?

Which coaches can win the chess match?

Who embraces the dirty work?

And most of all – who wants it more?

Some coaches’ clipboards and game planning will get exposed this year. This league has too much parity, too many veterans, and too many dogs looking to eat.

The Final Word

This is the CIAA. Nothing is given. Everything is earned. There is no room for complacency. No time to “figure it out later.” Who’s coming for the crown?

Let’s find out.

Follow @LivForHoops for more raw, unfiltered HBCU Hoops coverage all season long.