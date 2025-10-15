HBCU band reinstated, questions remain

Fort Valley State University (FVSU) has officially lifted the suspension of its Blue Machine Marching Band, allowing members to return to official activities following an internal investigation, university officials announced Monday evening.

The suspension was originally put in place while officials looked into allegations of hazing within the organization. Although the band has resumed operations, several members remain suspended pending the outcome of disciplinary hearings, according to the university.

“The Office of Student Conduct continues to review individual matters, and a few members remain on suspension pending the outcome of the hearing process,” FVSU said in a statement. “We appreciate the cooperation of band members and university partners throughout this process.”

Two Arrested in Connection with Hazing Allegations

According to reporting from The Macon Telegraph, two women were arrested in early October after a criminal investigation uncovered evidence of hazing within the Blue Machine Marching Band.

Arika Tolbert, 21, and Jayla Williams, 20, were both taken into custody on separate hazing charges, incident reports show. Authorities also issued a warrant for a third woman, age 25, who was not taken into custody, The Telegraph reported.

The arrests occurred on Oct. 1, according to a media arrest summary compiled by the Peach County Sheriff’s Office. Officials said the arrests were not made at or near the scene of the alleged offense.

Investigation Began After Report on September 24

The investigation began after a hazing report was filed on Sept. 24, the same day university officials suspended all activities of the Blue Machine Marching Band. The suspension remained in effect through FVSU’s homecoming week, university officials said.

After a campus police officer interviewed a student regarding the alleged incident, the information was turned over to the Fort Valley Police Department. Investigators later determined there was “sufficient evidence to support charges of hazing,” according to police and university officials cited by The Telegraph.

Details Remain Limited

As of now, authorities have not released specific details about the alleged hazing acts that led to the arrests. Neither Fort Valley State University nor local police have confirmed whether Tolbert and Williams were band members at the time of the allegations or if they remain suspended from the university.

FVSU officials said an independent administrative investigation was conducted in accordance with both university and University System of Georgia policies, as well as the federal Stop Campus Hazing Act.

“The University remains committed to maintaining a safe, inclusive and respectful environment for all students,” FVSU said. “We will continue to enforce our policies to ensure the well-being of our campus community.”

The university added that updates will be shared as the internal investigation continues.