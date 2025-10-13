HBCU re-loading behind former NBA All-Star and P5 assistant

One of the HBCU world’s best-kept secrets is right in Daytona, FL. The rise of Raymond Woodie Sr. as head coach of the Bethune-Cookman University Wildcats was anything but smooth. A highly publicized controversy before his arrival nearly overshadowed his hiring. Yet, in February 2023, Athletic Director Reggie Theus filled the vacancy with a familiar face—one of B-CU’s own.

Woodie, a former standout player and scholar-athlete at the HBCU, had built an impressive résumé. He made his mark as an assistant coach during major collegiate rebuilds alongside Willie Taggart at Oregon, South Florida, and Florida State. In his third season, Bethune-Coojman is beginning to reflect his steady influence.

The Wildcats’ Early Momentum

Through the midway point of the 2025 season, B-CU sits at 3–4 overall and 2–1 in SWAC play, already matching their total number of conference wins from each of the previous four years. Despite facing two FBS opponents—the University of Miami and FIU—the small, private HBCU has held its own. Their only SWAC loss came against conference power Alabama State, and they stayed competitive in a 14-point defeat to South Carolina State, a MEAC heavyweight.

The turning point came on September 27, when B-CU edged Alabama A&M 41–34 in Daytona Beach. Since conference play began, Woodie’s Wildcats have averaged 40.3 points per game, ranking fourth in total offense across the SWAC.

“This is really his second full season,” Theus explained. “When he came in during 2023, he had to scramble to put a team together after recruiting season. What you’re seeing now is the foundation of a program being built, not just a progressive season.”

Theus’ Blueprint for Success

Since taking the reins of B-CU Athletics, Reggie Theus has done far more than hire coaches—he has transformed the physical and academic landscape of the department. Under his leadership, B-CU has built or upgraded nearly every aspect of its athletic infrastructure.

The most visible achievement is the on-campus turf practice facility behind the Handfield Athletic Training Center—an effort jump-started by a $1 million donation from Charles Barkley and donations from longtime B-CU donor L. Gale Lemerand. The athletic fundraising team was able to revive confidence in Lemerand who had halted donations to B-CU for some time. Theus cultivated additional community partnerships and funding to complete the project, which now features lighting and has become a beacon in Daytona Beach.

B-CU Athletics also converted an adjacent building into a dedicated locker room, a first for B-CU, and modernized the weight room and equipment areas. The newly-renovated L. Gale Lemerand Academic Multiplex is the newest project of B-CU Athletics. Fueled by a donation from Lemerand, this facility will bolster student-athlete academic success. The school is continuing efforts to raise resources to complete the facility.

HBCU survives a PR firestorm

The program’s current momentum is especially notable given the chaos of early 2023. B-CU had pursued Ed Reed, the NFL Hall of Famer and former University of Miami star, to replace outgoing coach Terry Sims. But Reed’s tenure never began.

In a series of social media tirades, Reed criticized the university’s facilities, leadership, and administration, posting photos and videos that quickly went viral. The national spotlight turned harshly on B-CU.

Theus later clarified that improvements were already underway long before Reed’s comments. “Permitting and planning take time,” he said. Indeed, the groundbreaking for the new practice facility on April 22, 2023, served as tangible proof that a plan was already in motion.

Rising Stars and On-Field Growth

The Wildcats’ progress is evident on the field. Wide receiver Maleek Huggins leads the SWAC with 608 receiving yards, averaging 16 yards per catch and scoring on an 85-yard touchdown. Javon Ross, fifth in the conference, has amassed 428 yards and a 79-yard score.

Quarterback Cam’Ron Ransom has thrown for 810 yards with zero interceptions, piloting one of the league’s most dynamic offenses. The Wildcats currently rank third in total offense across the SWAC, a testament to Woodie’s system and the team’s growing chemistry.

Rebuilding the Foundation

When Theus arrived at Bethune-Cookman, university-wide challenges and leadership instability loomed large. Still, he committed to transforming the culture of the HBCU from within.

“From day one, it’s been about vision and fighting to build a championship culture,” Theus said. “When I arrived, we were trending toward Level Two APR sanctions. Now we’ve recorded our best APR score—982 out of 1000—since the NCAA instituted the measure. Athletics carries a 3.2 GPA, and we’re graduating 78% of our student-athletes in four years.”

That holistic improvement extends beyond football. The cross country team has already captured a SWAC title, the baseball team won the 2025 SWAC Championship, and Theus’ men’s basketball team is projected to finish atop the conference this season.

A Dual Role, A Singular Mission

Theus stands alone in Division I athletics as both athletic director and head men’s basketball coach—a rare combination of administrative and on-court leadership.

“It’s truly an honor to do both,” he said. “Nothing in my career has been this rewarding. For once, it’s not about me—it’s about serving others. This is about the growth of our students and our university as a whole and no one person is bigger than Dr. Bethune. We still have a lot of work to do and we’ll do it together.”