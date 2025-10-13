HBCU Puerto Rico Bowl Will Be Held In New England

FRANKFORT, Ky. — The HBCU Puerto Rico Bowl featuring Kentucky State will NOT be taking place outside of the US mainland. The change comes due to field conditions and concerns for student-athlete safety, according to a release from Kentucky State Athletics.

The HBCU had planned to make history with a trip to Puerto Rico for its game against Franklin Pierce University on Saturday, October 18, 2025. However, both institutions mutually agreed that the conditions were not suitable for competition. The matchup will now be held at Franklin Pierce’s home field, marking the first-ever meeting between the two programs.

Safety Over Spectacle

“Protecting our student-athletes is always our first priority,” said Kentucky State Athletic Director Grant Stepp. “While this is a disappointing outcome, it’s the right decision. We appreciate everyone who worked to make this event possible and remain committed to creating unique experiences for our student-athletes and fans.”

The announcement puts an unfortunate pause on what would have been one of the most unique events in HBCU football this fall. The planned Puerto Rico trip was designed to spotlight Kentucky State on an international stage, expanding the reach of HBCU athletics beyond the mainland United States. Despite the cancellation, Stepp emphasized that Kentucky State remains open to future opportunities to play in Puerto Rico once conditions improve.

Thorobreds Ride High After Homecoming Win

The decision was announced shortly after the HBCU’s impressive 42–14 Homecoming victory over Edward Waters University. Freshman running back Chad Elzy Jr. led the way for Kentucky State with 154 rushing yards and three touchdowns, helping the Thorobreds control the game from start to finish. Quarterbacks Torrence Bardell and Denim Johnson combined for 252 passing yards and two touchdowns, while receiver Jon McCall posted 162 receiving yards and a score.

Defensively, Navy Curry anchored the unit with eight tackles and a forced fumble as Kentucky State dominated in all phases.

With the Puerto Rico trip off the table, Kentucky State’s focus now shifts to its matchup in Rindge, New Hampshire, on Friday, October 17, at 7:00 p.m. Additional ticket details for the rescheduled game are expected later this week.

Though the dream of playing in Puerto Rico will have to wait, the HBCU remains poised to keep its strong momentum going into the final stretch of the season.