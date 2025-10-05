Jackson State puts up 700 yards in blowout win

Jackson State dominated Alabama A&M in every phase of the game, rolling to a 57–24 victory in the Gulf Coast Challenge on Saturday evening at Ladd-Peebles Stadium in Mobile, Alabama. The Tigers erupted for 702 yards of total offense — 388 on the ground and 314 through the air — as they improved to 4-1 overall and 2-0 in SWAC play.

Morgan leads the charge

Quarterback JaCobian Morgan delivered one of his finest performances for Jackson State, completing 21 of 31 passes for 314 yards and four touchdowns without an interception. He added 120 yards and a touchdown on the ground, accounting for five scores overall. His connection with Shemar Savage proved deadly — the two linked up for a 22-yard strike early and a 60-yard bomb later in the second quarter to give the Tigers a 24-7 lead. Ja’Naylon Dupree also caught two touchdowns, including a 37-yarder in the fourth quarter that iced the win.

Jackson State run game unstoppable

Jackson State’s ground attack was relentless, gashing Alabama A&M for nearly eight yards per carry. Travis Terrell Jr. broke loose for 103 yards on just seven carries, including a 71-yard burst in the fourth quarter that set up a score. Donerio Davenport and Emari Matthews each punched in short touchdowns to cap long drives, while Ahmad Miller added 72 yards on the ground. By the final whistle, Jackson State had racked up 30 first downs and controlled the tempo through a balanced, explosive attack.

Defensive response and discipline

On defense, the Tigers forced two turnovers and limited A&M’s rushing attack to just 59 yards on 26 attempts. Cornerback Jace Ward grabbed a key interception in the second quarter that set up a short touchdown drive, swinging momentum firmly toward Jackson State. Linebacker Quincy Ivory anchored a unit that recorded 73 total tackles and three tackles for JSU.

A complete team win

Alabama A&M quarterback Cornelious Brown threw for 341 yards and two touchdowns, but the Bulldogs never found a consistent rhythm. Jackson State scored on its first possession of each half and closed the game on a 17-0 run. It was a statement victory for a program that continues to find its groove midseason.

With the Gulf Coast Classic win, Jackson State strengthened its position as a SWAC contender and showed that its blend of quarterback play, physical running, and depth on defense can overwhelm any opponent on a neutral field.