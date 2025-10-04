HBCU homecoming includes postgame brawl

An HBCU homecoming game turned chaotic Saturday afternoon as Fort Valley State’s 18-14 loss to Central State ended in a postgame brawl that cast a shadow over the game. The brawl erupted near midfield moments after the final whistle, marking an ugly conclusion to what had already been a tumultuous week for the HBCU’s campus.

Just two days earlier, Fort Valley State announced that several members of its Blue Machine Marching Band had been arrested on hazing charges. The HBCU confirmed that the band would remain suspended and not perform during homecoming as investigations continued. That decision left Saturday’s crowd of roughly 8,000 without one of the school’s most celebrated traditions — and by the time the clock hit zero, the tensions seemed to spill over from the stands to the field.

Fort Valley State and Central State football teams got into a massive brawl at the conclusion of Fort Valley’s homecoming loss: pic.twitter.com/IfjYkarhBD — Kalan Hooks (@KalanHookstv) October 4, 2025

A tough week for Georgia HBCU

Fort Valley State started strong, taking a 14-6 first-quarter lead behind touchdown passes from Jai'que Hart to Paul Burkly and J.T. Pendleton. But Central State clawed back, capitalizing on turnovers and defensive breakdowns. The Marauders' defense scored on an interception return and sealed the win when Travion Searcy returned a blocked field goal 78 yards for a touchdown late in the third quarter.

Four interceptions by Fort Valley State quarterbacks proved costly, and Central State controlled the pace down the stretch. The Wildcats’ final drive stalled as frustration grew on both sidelines.

Postgame Chaos Mars HBCU Tradition

After the game, pushing turned into a full-scale brawl involving players from both HBCU programs. Coaches and security rushed in to restore order as the melee spread toward midfield. Videos of the brawl quickly circulated on social media, drawing criticism and concern from fans and alumni who had hoped for a weekend of unity and celebration.

The incident comes as Fort Valley State continues to deal with the fallout from the hazing investigation that sidelined its band — another bit of bad news for an HBCU struggling with its image in light of recent events.

With homecoming now marred by both the hazing scandal and a public brawl, Fort Valley State faces serious questions about discipline, leadership, and how to restore its image heading into the remainder of the season.